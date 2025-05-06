TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited ("Weston" or the "Company") (TSX: WN) announced today that all of the nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated March 25, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 6, 2025. The results of the vote are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against M. Marianne Harris 117,976,272 99.66 % 406,787 0.34 % Nancy H.O. Lockhart 118,003,936 99.68 % 379,123 0.32 % Sarabjit S. Marwah 117,108,190 98.92 % 1,274,869 1.08 % Gordon M. Nixon 116,911,544 98.76 % 1,471,515 1.24 % Barbara Stymiest 115,894,009 97.90 % 2,489,050 2.10 % Galen G. Weston 115,063,581 97.20 % 3,319,477 2.80 % Cornell Wright 116,730,785 98.60 % 1,652,274 1.40 %

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

