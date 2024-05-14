George Brown College Set to Host Canada's Largest Academic Gathering in 2025

OTTAWA, ON and TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - George Brown College (GBC), in partnership with the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences (the Federation), will be the first college to host the prestigious annual Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences (Congress).

The 94th edition of Congress will take place at GBC's St. James and Waterfront campuses in downtown Toronto from May 30 to June 6, 2025, marking an innovative new chapter in the history of Congress.

By bringing together nearly 10,000 scholars, apprentices, graduate students, policymakers, and community members from across Canada on GBC's campuses. Congress 2025 will invite the research community to bridge the gap between colleges and universities, and promises to be a catalyst for transformative discourse and collaboration. This historic convergence will inspire attendees to explore new avenues of interdisciplinary learning, foster meaningful connections, and ignite dialogues that will shape the world of tomorrow.

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with George Brown College, and celebrate this exciting new milestone for Congress," said Annie Pilote, Chair of the Federation's Board of Directors. "For nearly 100 years, Congress has gathered humanities and social sciences practitioners from across the country to tackle the most pressing challenges of our time. Now more than ever, this Congress will look to the potential of inter-disciplinary collaboration and novel conversations in answering today's biggest questions."

"We are proud to host the 94th Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences at George Brown College. As one of Canada's top research colleges, we understand that the connection between thought and applied learning is essential in shaping the future of learning and discovery," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown College. "This groundbreaking opportunity reaffirms our commitment to academic excellence and fostering meaningful collaboration across academia."

GBC is one of Canada's most culturally diverse post-secondary institutions offering more than 233 programs, including four-year degrees, to 26,500 full-time and 3,200 part-time students across five academic centres focused on experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship, and is a hub for thinkers, doers and creators alike.

"As a global hub – Toronto is the perfect location to host Congress 2025," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "Attendees will have unparalleled opportunities to explore cutting-edge ideas, connect with leaders across disciplines, and experience firsthand the innovative spirit that makes George Brown College a leader in applied learning."

"The 94th Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences is a historic opportunity for George Brown College and the broader research community, to build collaborations and partnerships that will allow us to better address some of the fundamental social, economic and environmental challenges of the 21st century," said Bruce Choy, Chair of George Brown College's Board of Governors.

About Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences

Organized by the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences, Congress is the largest academic gathering in Canada and one of the largest in the world. Approaching its 94th year, Congress brings together approximately 70 academic associations that represent a rich spectrum of disciplines in the humanities and social sciences, including literature, history, theatre, film studies, education, music, sociology, geography, social work and many others. More information at www.federationhss.ca/congress.

About the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences

The Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences promotes research and teaching for the advancement of an inclusive, democratic and prosperous society. With a membership now comprising over 160 universities, colleges and scholarly associations, the Federation represents a diverse community of 91,000 researchers and graduate students across Canada. The Federation organizes Canada's largest academic gathering, the Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences, bringing together more than 9,000 participants each year. The Federation office is located on unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinabe Nation.

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 175 full-time programs and 182 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 28,500 full-time students, including 41 percent international students, and receives more than 53,600 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

SOURCE George Brown College

For further information: Please contact: For conference and Federation-related requests, Brody Rodgers, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences, [email protected]; Contact at George Brown College, Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, [email protected]