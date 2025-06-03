George Brown College Hosts Historic Congress 2025 Panel on Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanities Graduates

Artificial Intelligence (AI), ethics, and the evolving role of social science and humanities in a tech-driven world take center stage at the landmark academic event

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first time in its 94-year history, the Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences – Canada's largest academic gathering – is being held at a college rather than a university. Toronto's George Brown College (GBC) is the proud host of this year's event, marking a significant milestone in its rise as a hub for innovative education and public scholarship.

The Big Question: Where Do Humanities Graduates Fit in an AI World?

At a workshop held at GBC's Waterfront campus on May 31, the focus turned to one of the most urgent questions facing post-secondary education: What future awaits humanities and social science graduates in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence?

Titled "A.I. Ethics and Disruption – Future of Work for Graduates in Humanities and the Social Sciences," the panel brought together students, academics, and thought leaders for a robust discussion on AI's impact on ethics, employment, and education.

Experts Emphasize the Need for Critical Thinkers in Tech

"[There is] a huge need for people who can talk about these things critically," said Dinuka Gunaratne, Director of Career Development at Northeastern University, who co-led the session with University of Ottawa Professor Dr. Karine Coen-Sanchez.

The panelists stressed that AI is not just a technical issue; it's a human one. And that's precisely where humanities and social sciences graduates come in.

"Do We Jump on the Train?": Engaging with AI Responsibly

Coen-Sanchez posed a challenge to the audience: "When a train goes by, do we jump on the train, or do we watch it go by?"

"I ask: how can I benefit from this service without it being too intrusive, without it dominating?" she added. "What are the opportunities? What risks does this present for graduating students? How can students prepare for the rapidly shifting skills that are shaped by AI?"

During the wide-ranging discussion, participants grappled with these questions and shared experiences and strategies for working with a technology that brings a rapidly shifting set of ethical issues. These range from privacy concerns in research projects to invisible biases in hiring processes to misinformation.

Gunaratne said that it is these very issues that make it essential for graduates of humanities and social science programs to be engaged in the application of artificial intelligence.

Emerging Careers at the Intersection of AI and Humanities

Gunaratne highlighted several emerging career paths where humanities graduates will be essential in the AI economy:

Human - AI Collaboration Facilitators

Algorithm Explainers

Inclusive Design Specialists

AI Policy Analysts

These roles require deep critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and cross-disciplinary communication, all of which are core strengths of humanities and social sciences graduates.

Ethics, Advocacy, and Action in Academia and Industry

Gunaratne and Coen-Sanchez called on students and professionals to play an active role in shaping AI's trajectory.

Key recommendations included:

Engaging with ethics committees and algorithmic audits

Participating in policy development and public consultations

Contributing to industry standards and advisory councils

"This is the value that humanities and social sciences graduates bring," said Gunaratne. "Critical analysis, theoretical frameworks, qualitative research, and the ability to contextualize technological change."

George Brown College: At the Forefront of AI and Ethical Innovation

With Congress 2025 underway, George Brown College has solidified its place as a forward-thinking institution ready to host national conversations that matter. By spotlighting ethical AI and the future of work, it is helping shape a new generation of professionals equipped to meet the challenges — and opportunities — of a rapidly changing world.

