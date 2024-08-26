All-Female Welders Build Lock Installation Ahead of George Brown College 2024 Academic Year

New students are encouraged to 'lock in' their commitments during Orientation Week. For the women who have learned the in-demand trade of welding, the powerful art installation also reminds them how upskilling offers viable career options.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - George Brown College (GBC) is excited to welcome students back for an action-packed start to the academic year.

One of the highlights of Orientation Week -- which kicks off on Tuesday, August 27th -- is a unique Lock Installation at the St. James campus. It was crafted by a team of four skilled female welders. This art piece invites new students to "lock in" their commitments for the school year and will be a central feature of the continuous campus tours that day and throughout the week.

"After being laid off from the service industry, I was looking for more stability and turned to the Welding Techniques program at George Brown," said Lilly Lazare-Greene, Lab Development Technologist at GBC. "I'm proud of how this project turned out, thanks to an incredible team of women and the support of our teacher John-Allan Ellingson, who helped cut the letters. As a woman in this field, I encourage others to explore the rewarding opportunities it provides."

Members of the media are encouraged to visit the campus to take part in the following activities:

Interview Lilly and the rest of the Lock Installation team at our welding labs

Toronto Raptors dance squad meet and greet

Residence move-in takes place on Saturday, August 31 st

Street festivals at all three campuses, hosted by the Student Association

