George Brown College becomes the first chef school in Canada to achieve the Gold Organic Campus Designation from the Canada Organic Trade Association

The first four-year Honours Bachelor of Food Studies degree in Canada combines culinary arts and a comprehensive food studies curriculum

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The George Brown College (GBC) Chef School, renowned for its culinary excellence, has become the first chef school in Canada to achieve the prestigious Gold Organic Campus Designation from the Canada Organic Trade Association. This achievement was spearheaded by second-year students enrolled in the innovative Honours Bachelor of Food Studies program, who blazed a trail during their Food Movements course.

Under the guidance of dedicated faculty and in close collaboration with the Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts' (CHCA) Inventory Control Centre, fellow students, administrators, and a local distributor, students undertook the task of increasing the amount of certified organic produce in over 300 weekly culinary classes at GBC. Their efforts ensured that organic food, cultivated without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers and with special attention to soil health, became an integral part of the curriculum.

The group of students were honoured with George Brown's 2023 Innovative Leadership Award. This recognition highlights the dedication, knowledge, and organizational skills displayed by these aspiring chefs who are championing sustainable practices in a post-secondary setting.

"I am thrilled about the launch of our new degree program at George Brown College," said Dr. Lori Stahlbrand, a professor at CHCA and one of the course's co-developers. "The Honours Bachelor of Food Studies program represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to innovation in food studies and culinary education. Our students are poised to become the next generation of food leaders, and I am excited to see the positive impact they will have on the culinary world and beyond."

The food sector is at the heart of the planetary crisis. More than a third of all greenhouse gas emissions are connected to the food system.

"I'm particularly proud to see the launch of this program," said Rudi Fischbacher, Dean, CHCA. "It is a testament to George Brown's dedication to excellence and sustainability in the field of culinary arts and further drives the college closer to its goal of becoming the leading sustainable institution in Canada.

We invite you to join us in commemorating this remarkable accomplishment on Thursday, September 21st, from 3-5 p.m. in the Atrium of CHCA at 300 Adelaide Street East. This event coincides with National Organic Week, during which the Canada Organic Trade Association will present GBC with a commemorative plaque celebrating this historic achievement.

In a demonstration of our commitment to community and equity, the event will also serve as a fundraiser for Black Food Sovereignty Toronto.

Since its establishment in 1967, the Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts (CHCA) has become one of the leading culinary, hospitality and beverage schools in Canada. Graduating over 1,500 students and educating over 9,000 students every year, CHCA continues to be applicants' first choice for culinary and hospitality programs. With an impressive body of over 21,000 alumni, the CHCA is dedicated to producing passionate, service-obsessed professionals for the evolving hospitality, culinary and beverage industry.

