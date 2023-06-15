George Brown College announces results for Ontario Wine Awards 2023

A celebration of Ontario's finest wines

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - George Brown College (GBC) has announced the results for the Ontario Wine Awards (OWA) 2023, the province's most prestigious wine competition and awards program.

The OWA, founded by Tony Aspler in 1985, recognizes Ontario Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA) wines for their quality, distinction, and brilliance.

A total of 558 wines were entered in this year's competition held at GBC and were judged by a panel of 10.

"Kudos to George Brown College for taking the competition judging to a new level," said Aspler. "The involvement of the students in the execution of the Ontario Wine Awards, including the judging process (there will be a special student award this year), will ensure a new cohort of ambassadors for the Ontario wine industry."

The results were released at the awards ceremony, held at Niagara College, where the medals for best in category were presented to the winemakers.

The quality of winemaking was exceptional with the following medals handed out: 40 Gold, 32 Silver, 30 Bronze.

The Winemaker of the Year Award went to Katie Dickieson from Peller Estates with six medals: including four gold.

The Paul Pender Memorial 'Rising Star' Award went to Brooke Husband, Assistant Winemaker, Domaine Queylus. The Paul Pender Memorial Award celebrates the achievements and legacy of an outstanding leader in the Canadian wine industry. The recipient of this 'Rising Star' award - selected by a committee of their peers - has demonstrated the qualities that made Paul Pender a winemaker's winemaker - talent, selfless generosity, mentorship, and innovation.

George Brown's Center for Hospitality & Culinary Arts has been involved in the OWA judging and events since 2016. The various competitions and tastings delivered under OWA draw more than 80 industry leading wineries, 500 wine entrants and over 500 participants across the events.

