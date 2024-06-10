George Brown College Celebrates 30 Years with Ontario Wine Awards 2024 Announcement

A celebration of Ontario's finest wines

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - George Brown College (GBC) has announced the results for the Ontario Wine Awards (OWA) 2024, the province's most prestigious wine competition and awards program.

The OWA, founded by Tony Aspler in 1985, recognizes Ontario Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA) wines for their quality, distinction, and brilliance.

A total of 496 wines were entered in this year's competition at GBC, judged by a panel of 42 experts.

"Kudos to George Brown College for taking the competition judging to a new level," said Aspler. "The involvement of the students in the execution of the Ontario Wine Awards, including the judging process, will ensure a new cohort of ambassadors for the Ontario wine industry."

The results were announced at the awards ceremony, held at The Pearle Hotel in Burlington, Ontario, where medals for the best in each category were presented to the winemakers.

The quality of winemaking was exceptional with the following medals handed out: 42 Gold, 40 Silver, 36 Bronze.

George Brown's Centre for Hospitality & Culinary Arts has been involved in the OWA judging and events since 2016. The various competitions and tastings delivered under OWA draw more than 80 industry leading wineries, 500 wine entrants and over 500 participants across the events.

ABOUT THE CENTRE FOR HOSPITALITY AND CULINARY ARTS AT GEORGE BROWN COLLEGE

Since its establishment in 1967, the Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts (CHCA) has become one of the leading culinary, hospitality and beverage schools in Canada. Graduating over 1,500 students and educating over 9,000 students every year, CHCA continues to be applicants' first choice for culinary and hospitality programs. With an impressive body of over 21,000 alumni, the CHCA is dedicated to producing passionate, service-obsessed professionals for the evolving hospitality, culinary and beverage industry.

SOURCE George Brown College

For further information: For media inquiries: Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, [email protected]