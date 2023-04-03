George Brown College announces its first annual Compliance Transformation Conference

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - In today's business climate, the ever-changing regulatory landscape and increasingly diverse risks place significant pressure on compliance professionals to take action. A new conference hosted by George Brown College's Centre for Business brings together leading experts in the field of compliance and risk management to share their knowledge and experience of the evolving compliance function.

George Brown College (GBC) invites industry and business leaders to its first annual 'Compliance Transformation Conference' to be held on Wednesday, May 3rd at the Waterfront Campus, Centre for Business in Toronto from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

The conference will feature panel discussions on a variety of topics, including:

Latest developments in regulatory compliance

Best practices for compliance program management

Privacy & mandatory reporting compliance

New developments in ESG compliance

The role of technology in compliance and risk management

Compliance enforcement issues

"George Brown is extremely excited to host this landmark industry event. The conference will highlight a reputable line-up of expert-led sessions discussing pressing issues that matter most to compliance professionals," said Sam Levy, Chair, School of Accounting and Finance at GBC.

"We anticipate a lively panel discussion as thought leaders explore critical topics on regulatory challenges, privacy and mandatory reporting, ESG, enforcement issues, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the latest trends and challenges from industry professionals, and network with peers. This is especially timely as compliance continues to be a booming field, and we look forward to supporting the industry through our future programming," he added.

Naomi Andjelic Bartlett, a leading authority in the field, will deliver the keynote address. She is the Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Privacy Officer of IGM Financial Inc. Bartlett brings in-depth knowledge of the legal and regulatory environment and the financial services industry with over 20 years of experience.

"Compliance takes many shapes, depending on the size and business of an organization, and its position has evolved tremendously in recent years," said Bartlett. "eThe digitization of the financial services industry, the acceleration of regulatory change including data protection and privacy laws and the evolution ESG, outsourcing and 3 party risk, as well as increasing client expectations, have brought to light new challenges and opportunities that organizations must embrace in order to adhere to the evolving regulatory demands. I am glad to be involved in conferences like this that are great spaces for leaders to share, develop and learn how to maintain the highest standards in our compliance operations."

Register now at georgebrown.ca/compliance-symposium to secure a spot at this can't-miss event.

