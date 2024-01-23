George Brown College and Tech Fashion Startup SIXR Release World's First Hoodie with Incentives to Keep Clothing out of Landfills

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Brookfield Sustainability Institute at Toronto's George Brown College (GBC) has partnered with Canadian responsible fashion tech startup, SIXR, to respond to the world's fast fashion crisis. Together, they are releasing "FOR TOMORROW" – a sustainable hoodie collection that aims to keep clothing out of landfills by giving consumers incentives for eco-conscious purchases.

"The FOR TOMORROW collection is an example of what we can achieve when industry works with like-minded institutional thought leaders, such as our Brookfield Sustainability Institute, to further the cause of sustainability." says Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown College. "Brookfield Sustainability Institute continues to prove itself as an incubator at GBC for smart sustainability projects that preserve and enhance the world in which we live for current and future generations."

Each year about 85 percent of the 150 billion garments produced worldwide end up in landfills according to the World Economic Forum. Overproduction encourages overconsumption, deepening the fast fashion crisis, which is responsible for as much as 10 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, as estimated by The United Nations.

When a garment purchased on SIXR reaches the end of its lifecycle, customers scan a QR code sewn into the label of each garment, print a pre-paid shipping label, and pop it in the mail. SIXR facilitates recycling garments responsibly and rewards customers with app credits from the Planet Fund. SIXR aims to allocate a portion of its profits towards investing in companies dedicated to environmental restoration and are actively contributing to reversal of ecological harm and fostering a healthier planet.

Each SIXR garment's unique QR code also contains rich data. Customers can learn about the life cycle of their purchase — from the materials used and the textile worker who crafted it to its environmental footprint.

"We wanted to motivate customers to invest in high-quality clothing that lasts while taking the guesswork out of recycling," says SIXR's co-founder, Gagan Singh, who has over 20 years of manufacturing experience. "We knew incentives would differentiate our service. SIXR makes shopping a sustainable, immersive and rewarding experience. The George Brown-designed FOR TOMORROW hoodie is the first product available on our SIXR marketplace app."

Kai Palo, a fashion student at GBC, designed the FOR TOMORROW collection. Exemplifying circular design and sustainability principles, the hoodie is available in four colours and six sizes. It features a secure stash pocket, a spacious hood for maximum comfort and an oversized fit. The hoodie is made with equitable labour, uses minimum waste and sustainable fibers, and is designed for disassembly.

"The FOR TOMORROW collection is not just another sustainable clothing line; it's actually a statement on how we interact with fashion, and it empowers consumers to make responsible choices that impact our shared environmental future," says said Luigi Ferrara, Dean Centre for Arts, Design & Information Technology and Chair & CEO of Brookfield Sustainability Institute, George Brown College. "We developed the principles for sustainable fashion that are going to be emblematic in the 'FOR TOMORROW' brand. All the products from the brand are going to embody these principles."

The FOR TOMORROW collection is now available through a Kickstarter campaign launching on January 23.

About SIXR

The SIXR app aims to keep clothes out of landfills and bring transparency to fashion using an incentive-based rewards system. In addition to customer incentives, it promotes responsible fashion consumption by leveraging garment tracing technology, which offers consumers transparency about products' origins, and eco-conscious logistics. Based in Toronto, SIXR partners with ethical and sustainable brands that share its vision of creating a circular fashion economy. Gagan Singh, Akin Pandit, Vijay Thomas co-founded SIXR. To learn more, visit sixr.world

About Brookfield Sustainability Institute

The Brookfield Sustainability Institute (BSI) at George Brown College is a research and innovation centre focused on identifying, understanding, and developing smart sustainable solutions to help fight climate change. The BSI is composed of three components, the Global Solutions Studio, an Observatory & Research Hub, and an education program. Our Global Solutions Studio provides industry, government and non-profits with applied solutions that enable them to reach their ESG targets and net zero emissions. The Observatory is a digital resource and repository of case studies and research papers from around the world, disseminating leading global examples of sustainability. As a part of our Education Program, we offer unique micro-courses and certificate programs focused on sustainability for graduates seeking professional transition and for organizations seeking professional development. Through our Industry Participatory Learning Model, we develop applied research and innovation projects that tackle real-world sustainability challenges alongside community and industry partners.

