The business receives $100,000 from CED to start up its business and develop a tourism destination.

THORNE, QC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being decimated by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, acting on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $100,000 non‑repayable contribution for Geodesic Domes (Hillhaus Dômes Pontiac), an Outaouais‑region startup.

Located in Thorne (Ladysmith), in the Pontiac RCM, Geodesic Domes (9448‑9010 Québec inc.) plans to offer different types of packages that include high‑end alternative accommodation (geodesic domes), such as a fishing / ice fishing package and possibly a snowmobile/quad package with on‑site rentals available.

This CED funding will allow Geodesic Domes to develop a tourism micro‑destination in line with environmentally responsible practices. The financial contribution will be used to build and install accommodation (three geodetic domes), a septic tank and a well; to purchase furniture and accessories to equip the accommodations; and to supply the accommodations with electricity.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our government continues to be there for tourism businesses and organizations, as demonstrated by the funding for Geodesic Domes announced today. Our support is a key step in the recovery efforts aimed at attracting tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer. I wish Geodesic Domes the best of luck as it goes ahead with this exciting project for the Pontiac region and for the entire Outaouais region."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The tourism industry is a forum that showcases Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government will always be there to support recovery efforts by entrepreneurs and players in this sector. Today, we are announcing significant investments that will allow them to look to the future. CED's funding for Geodesic Domes is excellent news for the Outaouais region and its attractiveness!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The Canadian tourism sector was one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID‑19 pandemic. We will work with businesses and organizations in these difficult times to make sure they get the support they need to deliver innovative products and services and grow and thrive, while making safety the number-one priority. The Tourism Relief Fund helps businesses adjust so that they can safely welcome back their clients. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector recover from the pandemic and build an economy that works for everyone. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector has recovered as well."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We have been pursuing this dream for a long time, and with the help of CED's support and this contribution, we now have the funding to make our dream a reality."

Jean-Marie Phillip, President, Geodesic Domes

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED assists businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec as they prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]