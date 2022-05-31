Genesis Land Development Corp. Appoints Vice President, Land Development and Vice President, Regional Planning

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2022­ /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC) ("Genesis") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan McCashin as Vice President, Land Development, and Arnold Stefaniuk who was named Vice President, Regional Planning. The move is effective June 1, 2022.

Reporting to Iain Stewart, President and CEO, Mr. McCashin and Mr. Stefaniuk will be members of the company's executive leadership team. Mr. McCashin will be responsible for leading the Land Development team in three critical areas – construction, marketing, and architectural controls. Mr. Stefaniuk will lead engagements with public officials, community conceptualization and planning.

Mr. McCashin joined Genesis in 2021 bringing his extensive land development experience and expertise to Genesis' executive team. He has played instrumental roles in approvals, design, and construction of a number of prominent new communities in Calgary, over the past 14 years.

Mr. Stefaniuk has been with Genesis since 2000 and has led the Land Development team for much of that time, creating welcoming communities people of all walks of life love living in.

"At this critical point in Genesis growth and in recognition of the increasingly complex regulatory approval processes new communities now face, Genesis is fortunate to have two talented land development executives," said Mr. Stewart.

About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder operating in the Calgary Metropolitan Area ("CMA") holding a portfolio of well-located, entitled, and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots in the CMA.

SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.

For further information: Contact Information: Iain Stewart, CPA, CA, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wayne King, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer; 6240, 333 - 96 Ave. NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, P: 403-265-8079, Toll free: 1-800-341-7211, Email: [email protected], Website: www.genesisland.com