Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percentage Number Percentage Stephen Griggs 38,894,462 87.58 % 5,515,879 12.42 % Steven J. Glover 39,521,492 88.99 % 4,888,849 11.01 % Mark W. Mitchell 39,206,817 88.28 % 5,203,524 11.72 % Calvin Younger 39,206,746 88.28 % 5,203,595 11.72 % Iain Stewart 44,410,341 100.00 % 0 0.00 %

About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

