Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

News provided by

Genesis Land Development Corp.

May 06, 2025, 17:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Stephen Griggs

38,894,462

87.58 %

5,515,879

12.42 %

Steven J. Glover

39,521,492

88.99 %

4,888,849

11.01 %

Mark W. Mitchell

39,206,817

88.28 %

5,203,524

11.72 %

Calvin Younger

39,206,746

88.28 %

5,203,595

11.72 %

Iain Stewart

44,410,341

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area. 

SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.

Contact Information: Iain Stewart, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com

Organization Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp.

About Genesis Genesis is an integrated, award-winning land developer and residential homebuilder, creating innovative and successful communities in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. Genesis is committed to supporting its communities through partnerships like the Genesis Centre...