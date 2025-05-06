Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

News provided byGenesis Land Development Corp.
May 06, 2025, 17:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.
The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Stephen Griggs
|
38,894,462
|
87.58 %
|
5,515,879
|
12.42 %
|
Steven J. Glover
|
39,521,492
|
88.99 %
|
4,888,849
|
11.01 %
|
Mark W. Mitchell
|
39,206,817
|
88.28 %
|
5,203,524
|
11.72 %
|
Calvin Younger
|
39,206,746
|
88.28 %
|
5,203,595
|
11.72 %
|
Iain Stewart
|
44,410,341
|
100.00 %
|
0
|
0.00 %
About Genesis
Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.
SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.
Contact Information: Iain Stewart, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com
