Genesis Reports 2025 First Quarter Results and Declares a Special Dividend of $0.105

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC) (the "Corporation" or "Genesis") reported its financial and operating results for the three months ("Q1") ended March 31, 2025. Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area ("CMA").

The following are highlights of Genesis financial results for the first quarter of 2025:

Q1 2025 Highlights

$58.2 Million of Revenues in Q1 2025: Genesis generated revenues of $58.2 million in Q1 2025, down from $68.3 million achieved in Q1 2024.

$6.0 Million of Net Earnings in Q1 2025: Net earnings attributable to equity shareholders in Q1 2025 were $6.0 million ( $0.11 net earnings per share - basic and diluted), compared to net earnings attributable to equity shareholders of $7.0 million ( $0.12 net earnings per share - basic and diluted) in Q1 2024.

65 Lots Sold: In Q1 2025, Genesis sold 65 residential lots, a decrease of 47% from 123 lots in Q1 2024.

71 Homes Sold and 75 New Home Orders: In Q1 2025, Genesis sold 71 homes, a decrease of 17% from the 85 sold in Q1 2024. During Q1 2025, Genesis had 75 new home orders compared to 113 for Q1 2024. Genesis had 269 outstanding new home orders on hand at March 31, 2025 (275 at March 31, 2024 ).

Land Servicing Activity: In Q1 2025, land servicing activity amounted to $8.5 million compared to $4.8 million in Q1 2024. Genesis is actively servicing four communities.

Dividends Declared: The Corporation declared an unconditional special cash dividend of $0.105 per common share for a total of $5.9 million on May 6, 2025 , payable on May 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 16, 2025 . Pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) the dividend qualifies as an eligible dividend for Canadian federal income tax purposes.

Genesis maintains financial discipline by prudently managing its balance sheet and opportunistically allocating its cash resources among the following:

acquiring and developing land either directly or through land development entities;

acquiring builder positions in third party communities; and

returning cash to shareholders by paying dividends and/or buying back its common shares.

Selected Financial Results and Operating Data:







Three months ended March 31, ($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 Key Financial Data





Total revenues 58,209 68,305 Net earnings attributable to equity shareholders 6,030 6,950 Net earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.11 0.12 Key Operating Data



Land Development



Total residential lots sold (units) 65 123 Residential lot revenues (1) 12,480 16,625





Home Building



Homes sold (units) 71 85 Revenues (2) 49,829 56,200 Outstanding new home orders at period end (units) 269 275

(1) Includes residential lot sales to third parties, residential lot sales to GBG and other revenues. (2) Includes other revenues and revenues of $4,100,000 for 25 lots in Q1 2025 purchased by the Home Building division from the Land Development division ($4,520,000 and 31 in Q1 2024) and sold with the home. These amounts are eliminated from residential lot revenues on consolidation.

($000s, except for per share items or unless otherwise noted)



As at Mar. 31, 2025 As at Dec. 31, 2024 Key Balance Sheet Data







Cash and cash equivalents



24,119 21,414 Total assets



585,013 577,718 Loan and credit facilities



140,973 133,494 Shareholders' equity



272,353 266,480 Loan and credit facilities to total assets



24 % 23 %

Outlook

Genesis continues to execute on its growth strategy in both its land and housing divisions, sustained by a backlog of new home orders, higher volume of lot sales and the continued strength of the CMA market. However, new home orders in Q1 2025 were lower than Q1 2024, reflecting the current economic uncertainty. Genesis will continue to monitor the situation and take steps to mitigate any potential impacts on its operations.

Genesis is also working proactively with key contractor partners and home buyers to address concerns relating to cost increases and a lack of skilled labour and some products and materials in both our land development and home building divisions.

Genesis is closely monitoring the potential effects of tariffs between Canada and the United States. While the Corporation has minimal direct exposure, with no exports and only limited imports from the United States, there remains significant uncertainty regarding the broader economic impacts on the CMA, Alberta and Canada which could influence Genesis' land development and housing businesses. Genesis will continue to monitor the situation and take steps to mitigate any potential impacts on its operations.

Additional Information

The information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated May 6, 2025 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.genesisland.com.

ADVISORIES

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Genesis. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "proposed", "scheduled", "future", "likely", "seeks", "estimates", "plans", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Although Genesis believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Genesis to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, Genesis cannot give any assurance that anticipated future results, performance or achievements will in fact occur and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on factors or assumptions made by us with respect to, among other things, opportunities that may or may not be pursued by us; changes in the real estate industry; fluctuations in the Canadian and Alberta economy; changes in the number of lots sold and homes delivered per year; and changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, Genesis' strategy; the ability to take advantage of growth opportunities; anticipated general economic and business conditions (including prospects for the local economy); and areas of continued operational focus.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of contractual arrangements and incurred obligations on future operations and liquidity; local real estate conditions, including the development of properties in close proximity to Genesis' properties and the strength and growth of the Calgary economy and the CMA market; the uncertainties of real estate development and acquisition activity; fluctuations in interest and inflation rates; ability to access and raise capital on favorable terms; not realizing on the anticipated benefits from transactions or not realizing on such anticipated benefits within the expected time frame; the cyclicality of the oil and gas industry; changes in the Canadian / U.S. dollar exchange rate; labour matters; governmental regulations; general economic and financial conditions; stock market volatility; and other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Genesis with the securities regulators in Canada available at www.sedarplus.ca, including in the Corporation's MD&A under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and the Corporation's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors".

Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Genesis does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information: Iain Stewart, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Sekhon, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave. NE, Calgary, AB T3K 0S3, P: 403-265-8079 Toll free: 1-800-341-7211, Email: [email protected], Website: www.genesisland.com