Genesis Fertilizers Partners with thyssenkrupp Uhde to Revolutionize Ammonia Production for Sustainable Agriculture

Cutting-edge ammonia technology ensures energy efficiency, reduced emissions, and a reliable fertilizer supply for Western Canadian farmers.

SASKATOON, SK, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Genesis Fertilizers is thrilled to announce the signing of a Process Design Package (PDP) and License agreement with thyssenkrupp Uhde, a global leader in ammonia production technology. This partnership represents a critical step in Genesis Fertilizers' mission proposing to construct Western Canada's first low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer facility, prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and farmer-focused solutions.

At the heart of nitrogen fertilizer production lies ammonia, the essential building block for sustainable agriculture. thyssenkrupp Uhde's advanced uhde® ammonia technology integrates groundbreaking innovations that maximize energy efficiency, minimize emissions, and ensures consistent nitrogen yields being based on well referenced and reliable design. This technology is central to Genesis Fertilizers' vision of providing a stable, locally sourced fertilizer supply to farmers across Western Canada.

"Our collaboration with thyssenkrupp Uhde exemplifies the caliber of innovation and expertise that Genesis Fertilizers is bringing to this transformative project," said Jason Mann, CEO of Genesis Fertilizers. "Their advanced uhde® ammonia technology not only enhances operational efficiency but also supports our commitment to sustainability, ensuring Canadian farmers have reliable access to high-quality fertilizer."

thyssenkrupp Uhde's proprietary uhde® ammonia technology revolutionizes ammonia synthesis by combining nitrogen from the air with hydrogen sourced from natural gas. Their systems are designed to reduce energy consumption, stabilize production costs, and limit emissions—key benefits for Canadian agriculture.

For Western Canadian farmers, this partnership directly addresses critical challenges:

By reducing reliance on volatile global markets, the proposed facility offers a consistent local source of nitrogen fertilizers.

Enhanced production efficiency ensures more stable pricing for farmers, helping them plan and manage costs effectively.

Reduced carbon emissions align with the environmental commitments of farmers and the broader agricultural sector.

By integrating thyssenkrupp Uhde's technology, Genesis Fertilizers is laying the foundation for a sustainable agricultural future in Western Canada. This partnership is more than a technological milestone—it's a transformative step toward creating a resilient fertilizer supply chain that directly benefits farmers.

Genesis Fertilizers remains on track for future development phases, with commercial operations targeted to commence by 2029. The company will continue to share updates as it achieves critical milestones, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and farmer engagement.

About Genesis Fertilizers

Genesis Fertilizers is proposing to finance, design and construct a new, highly efficient nitrogen fertilizer production and distribution system that serves today's modern farmer. This will be comprised of a central production facility constructed near low-cost raw materials serving a Western Canadian network of strategically located farmer-centric distribution centres. Genesis Fertilizers' is a privately held limited partnership, and its securities do not trade on any exchange.

About thyssenkrupp Uhde

thyssenkrupp Uhde combines unique technological expertise and decades of global experience in the engineering, procurement, construction and service of chemical plants. We develop innovative processes and products for a more sustainable future and thus contribute to the long-term success of our customers in almost all areas of the chemical industry. Our portfolio includes leading technologies for the production of base chemicals, fertilizers and polymers as well as complete value-chains for green hydrogen and sustainable chemicals. www.thyssenkrupp-uhde.com

