Genesis Fertilizers and Stamicarbon Partner to Advance Sustainable Urea Production

Proprietary NX STAMI Urea™ technology and DEF production to drive efficiency and sustainability at Genesis Fertilizers' proposed facility.

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Genesis Fertilizers has signed Process Design Package (PDP) and License agreements with Stamicarbon, the nitrogen technology licensor of NEXTCHEM (MAIRE Group), to advance its proposed low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer facility in Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan. This partnership aims to integrate Stamicarbon's proprietary NX STAMI Urea™ technology and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) production systems, setting a new benchmark for sustainable agriculture in Western Canada.

The facility is designed to produce 2,500 metric tons per day (MTPD) of urea melt using Stamicarbon's Adiabatic Flash technology, which aims to enhance operational efficiency and reliability while minimizing process steam consumption. In addition, the facility proposes to include a DEF production plant with a capacity of 1,500 MTPD, enabling direct production of ISO 22241-compliant DEF, a solution essential for reducing NOx emissions from diesel engines.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing world-class technologies that support sustainable fertilizer production," said Jason Mann, CEO of Genesis Fertilizers. "Stamicarbon's proven expertise in urea and DEF production strengthens our ability to deliver low-carbon solutions tailored to the needs of Western Canadian farmers."

Stamicarbon's NX STAMI Urea™ technology incorporates advanced reactor designs and energy-saving features, ensuring high production efficiency and reduced environmental impact. The inclusion of DEF production highlights Genesis Fertilizers' forward-thinking approach to addressing both agricultural and environmental challenges.

"Our proprietary NX STAMI Urea™ and DEF technologies are designed to meet the unique needs of Genesis Fertilizers' transformative project," said Pejman Djavdan, CEO of Stamicarbon. "We are proud to support a project that embodies innovation, sustainability, and collaboration."

This collaboration builds on Genesis Fertilizers' recent announcement that is has entered into agreements for the Front-End Engineering Design work phase of the project and further demonstrates its dedication to supporting Western Canadian farmers with stable, locally sourced fertilizers. Genesis Fertilizers remains on track for future development phases, with commercial operations targeted to commence by 2029. Updates on progress, partnerships, and milestones will continue to be shared, underscoring the company's commitment to transparency and farmer engagement.

About Genesis Fertilizers

Genesis Fertilizers is proposing to finance, design and construct a new, highly efficient nitrogen fertilizer production and distribution system that serves today's modern farmer. This will be comprised of a central production facility constructed near low-cost raw materials serving a Western Canadian network of strategically located farmer-centric distribution centres. Genesis Fertilizers' is a privately held limited partnership, and its securities do not trade on any exchange.

Stamicarbon B.V.

Stamicarbon, the nitrogen technology licensor of MAIRE S.p.A., designs and licenses fertilizer plant technologies, specializing in urea, green ammonia, and nitric acid. As part of NEXTCHEM, MAIRE's Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit, Stamicarbon leverages the capabilities and expertise of a world-leading engineering group. In total, Stamicarbon has licensed more than 260 urea plants and realized more than 100 revamping and optimization projects. Applying 75 years of knowledge and experience, Stamicarbon offers customers tailored solutions and services to maintain, improve and optimize plants in every stage of their life cycle, with a focus on sustainable fertilizer production. As pioneers with a higher purpose, Stamicarbon has a vision to help enable the world to feed itself and improve the quality of life. Stamicarbon is headquartered in Sittard, The Netherlands, and operates worldwide. For more information: www.stamicarbon.com.

MAIRE S.p.A.

MAIRE S.p.A. leads a technology and engineering group that develops and implements innovative solutions to enable the Energy Transition. We offer Sustainable Technology Solutions and Integrated E&C Solutions in nitrogen fertilizers, hydrogen, circular carbon, fuels, chemicals, and polymers. MAIRE creates value in 45 countries and relies on over 8,300 employees, supported by over 20,000 people engaged in its projects worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information: https://www.groupmaire.com/en/.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information and statements ("forward-looking statements") that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future results or events, are based upon internal plans, intentions, current expectations and reasonable beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or suggested therein. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "assume", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "continue", "contemplate", "propose", "may", "can", "will", "if", "to be", "aim", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "plan", "target", "objective", "project", "potential", "outlook", "subject to", "working toward" and similar or other expressions indicating or suggesting future results or events.

Forward-looking statements are not promises of future outcomes. There is no assurance that the results or events indicated or suggested by the forward-looking statements, or the plans, intentions, expectations or beliefs contained therein or upon which they are based, are correct or will in fact occur or be realized (or if they do, what benefits Genesis Fertilizers or limited partners of Genesis Fertilizers may derive therefrom). In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the construction of the Genesis Fertilizer's fertilizer plant; design options and use of latest technologies available for the fertilizer plant; the fertilizer plant's products; minimizing emissions from the fertilizer plant and sustainability; the existence and sustainability of any competitive advantage that Genesis Fertilizers may be able to offer; the commercial operations date of the fertilizer plant; and the benefits of the foregoing on the investment of limited partners in Genesis Fertilizers.

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views, but the assessments and assumptions upon which they are based may prove to be incorrect. Although Genesis Fertilizers believes that its underlying assessments and assumptions are reasonable based on currently available information, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, depend upon the accuracy of such assessments and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific, many of which are beyond Genesis Fertilizers' control, that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or suggested in the forward-looking statements. As Genesis Fertilizers is currently in the capital raising phase of the project, such risks and uncertainties are numerous and include, but are not limited to, access to the significant amounts of required capital and debt financing for construction and initial operation of the fertilizer plant and distribution facilities; general economic, business and industry conditions; the state of the economy and the agricultural crop input business; business prospects and opportunities; variance of Genesis Fertilizers' actual capital costs versus projections and estimates, operating costs and economic returns from those anticipated; the availability of government grants and programs; and risks related to the sourcing of feedstock and the manufacturing of nitrogen fertilizer.

This press release is not a solicitation to invest in Genesis Fertilizers.

