Genesis Fertilizers Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director

SASKATOON, SK, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Genesis Fertilizers is pleased to announce that Mr. Derek Penner has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Fertilizers GP Inc., the general partner of Genesis Fertilizers Limited Partnership (Genesis Fertilizers). Derek has also been appointed a director of the company.

The other members of the Board are Ian Craven, Kathy Jordison and Garth Whyte, all of whom are independent directors, and Jason Mann. Mr. Whyte is currently the Interim Chair of the Board.

Derek is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and brings more than 20 years of senior financial, strategic and operational leadership experience in both Canada and international markets. His previous roles include Chief Financial Officer and later President and Chief Executive Officer of Monsanto Canada, as well as Director of Strategy and Licensing for Monsanto's Europe, Middle East and Africa business based in Switzerland. Mr. Penner also served as Chief Executive Officer of one of Canada's largest manufacturers of natural health products and nutritional supplements. Mr. Penner is co-owner and partner at Catchfire, an advisory firm providing transaction advisory and executive management services to businesses, with a focus on mergers & acquisitions across Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Derek as a director and as the chief executive of the organization," said Interim Board Chair Garth Whyte. "Derek has been involved with the project for several years as a valued consultant, and he will have oversight of Genesis Fertilizers' fertilizer plant project."

About Genesis Fertilizers

Genesis Fertilizers is proposing to finance, design and construct a new, highly efficient nitrogen fertilizer production and distribution system that serves today's modern farmer. This will be comprised of a central production facility constructed near low-cost raw materials serving a Western Canadian network of strategically located farmer-centric distribution centres. Genesis Fertilizers' is a privately held limited partnership, and its securities do not trade on any exchange.

This press release is not a solicitation to invest in Genesis Fertilizers.

SOURCE Genesis Fertilizers LP

Media Contact - Genesis Fertilizers: Jody Stadnyk, (639) 480-3026, [email protected]