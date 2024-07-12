Generix announces new regional leaders to accelerate SaaS growth

MONTREAL, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Generix - a global business software company offering a broad portfolio of SaaS solutions and services in supply chain, finance, commerce and B2B Integration – today announced the appointment of three seasoned leaders to accelerate geographical expansion across three strategic regions: EMEA North & Asia-Pacific, EMEA South & Latin America, and North America.

From left to right: Pierre Chaffardon, Philippe Ducellier, Mark McArthur. (CNW Group/Generix Group)

Pierre Chaffardon, who joined Generix in 2023, is appointed General Manager of the EMEA North & Asia-Pacific region. Pierre brings more than two decades of sales and IT services leadership experience at IBM Software and IBM Services. He has previously held various team and international project management positions to successfully support leading companies in their digital transformation and hybrid cloud trajectory adoption.

Philippe Ducellier, who has more than twenty years of experience at Generix, is appointed General Manager of the EMEA South & Latin America region. Philippe has established Generix as a leading SaaS company across its key markets in Spain. He will now drive the company's geographical expansion by applying the same formula of success to best satisfy customers in the region.

Mark McArthur is appointed General Manager of the North America region. Mark brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record for driving rapid growth and long-term customer value creation across global corporations, middle-market companies, and start-up ventures. His background includes successful stints at Adexa Inc, Alpega and Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software).

This new regional organization will help the group to offer, sell and deploy its entire portfolio of cloud applications and technologies, all fueled with AI, by prioritizing customer-centricity and proximity.

The ambition is to accelerate SaaS growth on a global scale by continuing to deliver unique innovations and value to customers. "Pierre, Philippe and Mark will undoubtedly propel Generix to new heights as we accelerate on our growth and innovation journey. Their deep industry experience combined with their customer-first mindset will help us be even closer to all our clients' needs at all levels: from global to local." said Raphaël Sanchez, President and CEO of Generix.

With over 5,000 clients worldwide and a strong 31% SaaS signing growth, Generix is committed to establishing itself as a prominent global player in the cloud market (SaaS). The company recently reaffirmed its commitment to innovation by investing over €100 million to reinvent its portfolio of solutions with AI at the forefront of its strategy.

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company helping connect businesses together to turn each digital connection into digital value. It offers a leading portfolio of cloud solutions and services powered by AI to drive with confidence the most mission-critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so companies can fully operate across digital business networks. Nearly 1,000 Generix talents are dedicated to best serve over 5,000 customers across more than 60 countries. The company helps to process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more 600 million pallets, manage over 500 million invoices and more than 1 million transport operations per year. Generix believes in the immense growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world.

