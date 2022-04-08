Montreal, April 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Inc. presents its recommendations for encouraging drug repositioning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted multiple and unprecedented challenges for the Canadian healthcare system, and the need for greater speed and flexibility in the provision of new therapeutic options for Canadians.

The purpose of this paper, therefore, is to demonstrate to the government the importance of repositioning drugs through the development of new indications or adapted formulations of existing agents to serve new patient populations.

This text addresses the many examples of significant therapeutic developments made possible.

Read Pharmascience's recommendations to encourage drug repurposing here:

https://www.pharmascience.com/en/news-media/generic-drug-repurposing-in-canada/.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2022, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work.

SOURCE Pharmascience Inc.

For further information: please contact: [email protected]