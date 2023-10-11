GDS-Index: Tourisme Montréal maintains its leading position in North America

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal maintains the top position in North America in the Global Destination Sustainability Index 2023, a world benchmark in sustainable tourism. More than 40 new destinations were added to this global contest this year, including 19 in North America. Montréal is the only city on this continent to be in the top 40.

"I am deeply happy with this recognition which demonstrates our determination to make our destination an international model in sustainable tourism. We are inspired to go further in our pursuit of sustainable practices. The coming years will undoubtedly see the birth of ambitious initiatives," says the president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, Yves Lalumière.

The destination was evaluated on nearly 70 criteria inspired by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, segmented into four main components, namely environmental and social management, supplier engagement and destination management. Tourisme Montréal's efforts particularly stood out in the destination management category with an honourable score of 86%. The creation of a sustainable development committee, the development of toolkits for conference organizers as well as training for members and employees were among the city's highlights.

Beyond Tourisme Montréal's ranking, its progress since 2019 is also very impressive. This year, the organization achieved a score of more than 75%, which is an improvement of almost 25% compared to 2019.

Tourisme Montréal is fully aware of the urgent need for a major transition for the planet. Consequently, it positions itself as a leader in sustainable tourism and invites the industry to engage in the same approach.

ABOUT THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGs)

In 2015, several countries adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The SDGs are a blueprint and call to action for all countries – poor, rich and middle income – to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. They recognize that ending poverty must go hand in hand with strategies that develop economic growth and address a range of social needs, including education, health, social protection, and employment opportunities, while tackling against climate change and environmental protection. www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment

