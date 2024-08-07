Q2 2024 revenue of $639 million , an increase of $30 million , or 5%, over Q2 2023.

Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA * of $34 million , in line with Q2 2023.

Q2 2024 net income of $2 million or $0.07 per share compared with $1 million or $0.04 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

LASALLE, QC, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the second quarter of 2024:

Revenue reached $639 million , an increase of $30 million , or 5%, over the second quarter of 2023, comprised of 6% growth from acquisitions and partially offset by 1% organic decline coming from the Technical Services segment.

For the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Business Services

Canada Business Services

USA Technical Services Corporate and

Other Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 145 144 221 180 259 264 14 21 639 609 Organic Growth (Decline) 1 % (1 %) 1 % 0 % (5 %) 31 % 14 % 11 % (1 %) 12 % Adjusted EBITDA* 12 13 14 13 14 12 (6) (4) 34 34 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 8 % 9 % 6 % 7 % 5 % 5 % N/A N/A 5 % 6 %

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024:

Revenue reached $1.3 billion , an increase of $83 million , or 7%, over the corresponding period of 2022, comprised of 1% organic growth and 6% growth from acquisitions.

, an increase of , or 7%, over the corresponding period of 2022, comprised of 1% organic growth and 6% growth from acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA * amounted to $61 million , a decrease of $6 million, or 9%, over the corresponding period of 2023.

amounted to , a decrease of $6 million, or 9%, over the corresponding period of 2023. Net income was $2 million or $0 .09 per share compared to $5 million or $0.19 per share over the corresponding period of 2023. The decrease in net income in the first six months of 2024 compared to 2023 is mainly due to lower operating income of $14 million , which is primarily attributable to an increase in amortization and depreciation expense of $9 million resulting from a significant reduction in the amortized value of a large customer contract in the quarter, which was partially offset by lower net finance expense of $10 million and lower income tax expense of $1 million .

For the first two quarters of 2024 and 2023, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Business Services

Canada Business Services

USA Technical Services Corporate and

Other Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 290 286 446 356 511 516 36 42 1,283 1,200 Organic Growth (Decline) 1 % (1 %) 6 % (1 %) (3 %) 36 % 10 % 14 % 1 % 13 % Adjusted EBITDA* 23 27 27 25 22 23 (11) (8) 61 67 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 8 % 9 % 6 % 7 % 4 % 4 % N/A N/A 5 % 6 %

GDI's Business Services Canada segment recorded $145 million in revenue in the second quarter while generating $12 million in Adjusted EBITDA*, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 8%. GDI's Business Services USA segment performed well in Q2 2024, recording revenue of $221 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $14 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 6%.

The Technical Services segment recorded revenue of $259 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $14 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 5%. Historically, the first half of the year in the Technical Services segment is seasonally slower and the business ramps up as the year progresses.

Finally, GDI's Corporate and Other recorded revenue of $14 million compared to revenue of $21 million in Q2 2023, the decrease being attributable to the sale of its Superior cleaning and sanitation products distribution business on April 1, 2024, which was partially offset by organic growth generated by GDI's chemical manufacturing business.

"I am pleased with GDI's overall performance in Q2 2024, we were able to overcome specific challenges that affected our business in recent quarters and delivered solid results," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "Our Business Services Canada segment performed well with a sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* margin over the first quarter of 2024. Occupancy levels in the Class A office market in Canada are remaining stable and we continue to expect Adjusted EBITDA* margin in the segment to remain higher than pre-COVID levels for the near-to-mid term. Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA Margin* were slightly lower than Q2 2023 due to COVID-related gains realized in the prior year's quarter. Our Business Services USA segment performed well during the quarter to mitigate the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA* impact of the previously announced supplier realignment of one of the segment's largest clients which became effective just prior to the start of Q2. In fact, the business delivered both positive organic revenue growth and an increase in Adjusted EBITDA* compared to Q2 2023 despite the revenue loss experienced during the quarter, which serves to demonstrate the resiliency of the business and the strength of our team. The integration of the Atalian acquisition has been progressing as planned and our margin improvement initiatives are progressively being realized. The previously announced Paramount Building Solutions acquisition, that closed on May 1, 2024, has been substantially integrated and has been performing in-line with expectations. Our Technical Services segment had a very good quarter with Adjusted EBITDA* growth of 75% over Q1 2024 and 17% over Q2 2023. The three projects in our U.S. business that negatively impacted the segment's results in the past two quarters were successfully closed out in Q1, and enhanced procedures were put in place to augment project management in the region. The business delivered Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 5% which was in-line with historic levels in the segment's seasonally weak second quarter. We are continuing to improve pricing and margins and still selling as much new contracts as in the past producing a near record backlog. Finally, Ainsworth completed the acquisition of RYCOM Corporation on June 1, 2024. RYCOM develops, deploys, and manages smart building solutions that enable the end-to-end transformation of real estate assets into smart buildings and is recognized as the leader in smart building solutions in Canada. This acquisition considerably strengthens Ainsworth's Energy & Technology business unit and positions GDI as a leading player in the Canadian marketplace in building technologies, data analytics and advisory services for energy and greenhouse gas reduction," continued Mr. Bigras.

"With the recent challenges behind us, the outlook for all of GDI's business segments is positive for the remainder of 2024. Our initiatives to reduce working capital requirements during 2024 are continuing and we remain committed to deliver a total reduction in operating working capital in the second half of the year. Our balance sheet remains healthy and we have sufficient room on our existing credit facilities to continue to execute on our strategic growth plans. I look forward to GDI's performance through the remainder of 2024," concluded Mr. Bigras.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, changes to business structure, inherent operating risks from acquisition activity, failure to integrate an acquired company, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with Strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, exchange rate fluctuations, deterioration in economic conditions, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, disputes with franchisees, environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, cybersecurity, data confidentiality and data protection, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.





GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31,

2023 Assets









Current assets



Cash 29 17 Trade and other receivables and contract assets 600 571 Current tax assets 9 11 Inventories 37 42 Other financial assets 14 13 Prepaid expenses and other 16 11 Derivatives – 1 Total current assets 705 666





Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 125 127 Intangible assets 121 131 Goodwill 373 356 Other assets 15 12 Total non-current assets 634 626





Total assets 1,339 1,292





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 6 14 Trade and other payables 303 298 Provisions 33 32 Contract liabilities 29 34 Current tax liabilities 6 2 Current portion of long-term debt 27 36 Total current liabilities 404 416





Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 444 384 Other payables 6 5 Deferred tax liabilities 27 32 Total non-current liabilities 477 421





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 381 380 Retained earnings 70 68 Contributed surplus 3 2 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4 5 Total shareholders' equity 458 455





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,339 1,292

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)



Three-month periods ended June 30, Six-month periods ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023









Revenues 639 609 1,283 1,200









Cost of services 526 497 1,063 979 Selling and administrative expenses 81 81 163 159 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 2 1 3 2 Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs 1 1 1 2 Amortization of intangible assets 5 6 17 11 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 14 13 28 25 Operating income 10 10 8 22









Net finance expense 5 8 4 14 Income before income taxes 5 2 4 8









Income tax expense 3 1 2 3 Net income 2 1 2 5









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Gains (losses) that are or may be reclassified to earnings:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 3 (7) 9 (7) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax (3) 7 (9) 7 Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net of tax – – (1) (1)

– – (1) (1)









Total comprehensive income 2 1 1 4



















Earnings per share:







Basic 0.07 0.04 0.09 0.19 Diluted 0.07 0.04 0.09 0.19













GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for number of shares)



Share capital Retained

earnings Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total

Number (in thousands

of shares) Amount













Balance, January 1, 2023 23,414 379 49 4 7 439 Net income – – 5 – – 5 Other comprehensive loss – – – – (1) (1) Total comprehensive income for the period – – 5 – (1) 4 Transactions with owners of the Company: Stock options exercised 66 1 – – – 1 Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1 Shares repurchased for cancellation (98) (1) – (3) – (4) Balance, June 30, 2023 23,382 379 54 2 6 441













Balance, January 1, 2024 23,414 380 68 2 5 455 Net income – – 2 – – 2 Other comprehensive loss – – – – (1) (1) Total comprehensive income for the period – – 2 – (1) 1 Transactions with owners of the Company: Stock options exercised 66 1 – – – 1 Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1 Balance, June 30, 2024 23,480 381 70 3 4 458

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

Six-month periods ended June 30,

2024 2023





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities



Net income 2 5 Adjustments for:



Depreciation and amortization 45 36 Equity portion of share-based compensation 1 1 Net finance expense 4 14 Income tax expense 2 3 Income taxes paid (2) (11) Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (24) (49) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 28 (1)





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 201 177 Repayment of long-term debt (157) (118) Payment of lease liabilities (19) (16) Interest paid (15) (10) Other 1 (4) Net cash from financing activities 11 29





Cash flows (used in) from investing activities



Business acquisitions and disposal, net of cash acquired (7) (2) Additions to property, plant and equipment (8) (11) Additions to intangible assets (1) (3) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 1 Net cash used in investing activities (14) (15)





Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash held in foreign currencies (5) 2





Net change in cash 20 15





Cash (Bank indebtedness), beginning of period:



Cash 17 7 Bank indebtedness (14) (10)

3 (3)





Cash, end of period:



Cash 29 15 Bank indebtedness (6) (3)

23 12

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended June 30, 2024

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other Total















Recurring/contractual services 127 200 32 4 363

On-call services 10 21 68 1 100

Project – – 159 – 159

Manufacturing and distribution – – – 12 12

Other revenues 5 – – – 5















Total external revenues 142 221 259 17 639

Inter-segment revenues 3 – – (3) –

Revenues 145 221 259 14 639















Income (loss) before income taxes 9 8 3 (15) 5

Net finance expense – 1 2 2 5

Operating income (loss) 9 9 5 (13) 10

Depreciation and amortization 3 5 9 2 19

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – – – 2 2

Share-based compensation – – – 2 2

Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs – – – 1 1

Adjusted EBITDA 12 14 14 (6) 34















Total assets 271 409 560 99 1,339

Total liabilities 68 119 256 438 881

Additions to property, plant and equipment 1 5 8 2 16

Additions to intangible assets – 1 3 – 4

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – 7 2 – 9



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended June 30, 2023

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other Total















Recurring/contractual services 124 170 21 4 319

On-call services 11 10 73 2 96

Project – – 170 – 170

Manufacturing and distribution – – – 18 18

Other revenues 6 – – – 6















Total external revenues 141 180 264 24 609

Inter-segment revenues 3 – – (3) –

Revenues 144 180 264 21 609















Income (loss) before income taxes 10 8 2 (18) 2

Net finance expense – 1 1 6 8

Operating income (loss) 10 9 3 (12) 10

Depreciation and amortization 3 4 9 3 19

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – – – 1 1

Share-based compensation – – – 3 3

Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs – – – 1 1

Adjusted EBITDA 13 13 12 (4) 34















Total assets 267 359 544 122 1,292

Total liabilities 69 109 253 406 837

Additions to property, plant and equipment 3 3 6 2 14

Additions to intangible assets – – 1 2 3

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – – 2 – 2



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information (continued)

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



Six-month period ended June 30, 2024

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other Total















Recurring/contractual services 253 403 62 10 728

On-call services 18 43 140 3 204

Project – – 309 – 309

Manufacturing and distribution – – – 29 29

Other revenues 13 – – – 13















Total external revenues 284 446 511 42 1,283

Inter-segment revenues 6 – – (6) –

Revenues 290 446 511 36 1,283















Income (loss) before income taxes 17 11 2 (26) 4

Net finance expense – 1 1 2 4

Operating income (loss) 17 12 3 (24) 8

Depreciation and amortization 6 14 19 6 45

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – 1 – 2 3

Share-based compensation – – – 4 4

Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs – – – 1 1

Adjusted EBITDA 23 27 22 (11) 61















Total assets 271 409 560 99 1,339

Total liabilities 68 119 256 438 881

Additions to property, plant and equipment 3 6 16 3 28

Additions to intangible assets – 1 3 1 5

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – 10 2 – 12



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information (continued)

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



Six-month period ended June 30, 2023

Business

Services

Canada Business

Services USA Technical

Services Corporate

and Other Total















Recurring/contractual services 244 337 42 11 634

On-call services 23 19 147 3 192

Project – – 327 – 327

Manufacturing and distribution – – – 33 33

Other revenues 13 – – 1 14















Total external revenues 280 356 516 48 1,200

Inter-segment revenues 6 – – (6) –

Revenues 286 356 516 42 1,200















Income (loss) before income taxes 22 16 3 (33) 8

Net finance expense – 1 3 10 14

Operating income (loss) 22 17 6 (23) 22

Depreciation and amortization 5 8 16 7 36

Transaction, reorganization, and other costs – – 1 1 2

Share-based compensation – – – 5 5

Strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs – – – 2 2

Adjusted EBITDA 27 25 23 (8) 67















Total assets 267 359 544 122 1,292

Total liabilities 69 109 253 406 837

Additions to property, plant and equipment 4 5 13 5 27

Additions to intangible assets – – 1 3 4

Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – – 2 – 2



GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquisitions

Acquisition

date Company acquired Location Segment

reporting Purchase price

allocation status 2024 Acquisitions April 1, 2024 Hussmann Canada Inc.

("Hussmann") Darthmouth, Nova

Scotia Technical Services Preliminary









May 1, 2024 Jade Opco, LLC, doing business

as Paramount Building Solutions

("Paramount") Phoenix, Arizona Business Services USA Preliminary June 1, 2024 RYCOM Corporation ("RYCOM") Toronto, Ontario Technical Services Preliminary 2023 Acquisitions June 1, 2023 React Technical, Inc. ("React") New York, New York Technical Services Completed November 1,

2023 La Financière Atalian ("Atalian") Multi-sites in USA Business

Services USA Preliminary

Business disposal

On April 1, 2024, the Company completed the sale of its Superior cleaning and sanitation supplies distribution business and transferred some of its related liabilities.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information

Three-month periods

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended







(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) June 2024 March 2024 December 2023 September 2023 Revenue 639 644 622 615 Operating (loss) income 10 (2) 9 16 Depreciation and amortization 19 26 22 19 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 2 1 2 ‒ Share-based compensation 2 2 2 2 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs 1 1 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 34 28 37 39 Net income for the period 2 ‒ 6 8 Earnings per share







Basic 0.07 0.02 0.26 0.35 Diluted 0.07 0.02 0.25 0.35

Three months ended







(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1) June 2023 March 2023 December 2022 September 2022 Revenue 609 591 588 563 Operating income 10 12 15 19 Depreciation and amortization 19 17 22 18 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 1 1 1 Share-based compensation 3 2 3 2 Strategic information technology projects

configuration and customization costs 1 1 1 2 Adjusted EBITDA 34 33 42 42 Net income for the period 1 4 10 11 Earnings per share







Basic 0.04 0.15 0.41 0.45 Diluted 0.04 0.15 0.40 0.44

* The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, transaction, reorganization and other costs, share-based compensation and strategic information technology projects configuration and customization costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Segmented Information" tables at the end of this press release.

