LASALLE, QC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") (TSX: GDI) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 28, 2025, were elected as directors of GDI at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2025. A report of voting results listing, among other things, the voting results for the election of GDI's nominees was filed on SEDAR+ concurrently and at the same date of this press release and is accessible by visiting www.sedarplus.ca .

Each of the following 6 proposed nominees was elected with the following results:

Name of Nominee FOR AGAINST David G. Samuel 97.03 % 2.97 % Claude Bigras 99.86 % 0.14 % Suzanne Blanchet 98.57 % 1.43 % Michael Boychuk 99.73 % 0.27 % Anne Ristic 95.11 % 4.89 % Richard G. Roy 98.49 % 1.51 %

