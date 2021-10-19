LASALLE, QC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") is pleased to announce that it is now a proud member of the Canadian Aboriginal & Minorities Supply Council ("CAMSC").

The CAMSC's mission is to champion business relationships and economic growth of Aboriginal and minority owned businesses by connecting them to procurement opportunities with companies and governments committed to a diverse and inclusive supply chain. The teams that operate GDI's principal subsidiaries, GDI Janitorial, Ainsworth and Superior Sany Solutions are excited to cultivate a partnership with CAMSC to aid in providing business opportunities for Aboriginal and minority owned business to support their growth and development.

"The best way to address social change is to engage people from diverse backgrounds in relationship building activities focused on working together," said Mike Masse, COO of GDI' Janitorial Canada segment. "We believe in developing long-term relationships like these based on trust and respect and our membership with CAMSC is our latest effort to continue towards our goal of inclusion and social equality."

GDI is committed to meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities, while respecting the history, uniqueness, and diversity of Indigenous people. GDI is also a proud member of the following Indigenous Organizations:

Our Children's Medicine (OCM)

Helping Indigenous People (HIP)

Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB)

GDI's previous work with HIP's student engagement program included building lasting relationships with indigenous and non-indigenous youth, promoting cultural awareness and sensitivity and inspiring diverse youth to work together towards better communities.

Working with CAMSC, GDI, Ainsworth and Superior Sany Solutions are honoured to help support minority owned suppliers and businesses, driving economic parity in a more inclusive society.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as other complementary services such as damage restoration and janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "confident"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's and Ainsworth's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies, and the anticipated benefits of the BP acquisition are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the risk that the existing and acquired business will not be integrated successfully, the risk that cost savings and synergies expected to result from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers and the effect of general economic conditions. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

For further information: Please contact: Investor, analyst and media, GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc., David Hinchey, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Telephone: 514-368-8690 ext. 282

Related Links

https://gdi.com/

