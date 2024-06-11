LASALLE, QC, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or "the Company") (TSX: GDI) announces today the following changes to its senior management team.

The Company announces that Mr. Stephane Lavigne has made the decision to retire from his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GDI and will be transitioning out of this role effective September 30, 2024. The Company is promoting Mr. Charles-Etienne Girouard to Senior Vice President, Finance Operations and Digital transformation of GDI, effective immediately. Mr. Girouard has been a member of the Company's finance team for 6 years and has worked closely with Mr. Lavigne on many aspects of the CFO's responsibilities. Over the next 12 months, Mr. Lavigne will continue to serve as strategic advisor to the Company and the Finance team to ensure a smooth transition for his succession.

"Stephane has been a valued member of our senior management team over the past eight years and has made immense contributions to the Company," said Mr. Claude Bigras, President and Chief Executive Officer of GDI. "On behalf of the executive team, I would like to thank him for his long-standing dedication to the Company. We benefitted tremendously from his energy and wise judgment over the last eight years. He will be greatly missed as our CFO, but I am happy that he will continue with us as a strategic advisor and that he will oversee the smooth transition for his successor.''

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Robert J. McGuire as Executive Vice-President, Business Services, North America, effective June 21, 2024. In this new role, Mr. McGuire will report directly to Mr. Bigras and will oversee the Business Services segment across Canada and the United States. Concurrently with his appointment, Mr. McGuire, currently a member of the Board of Directors of GDI, will cease to be a director of the Company.

Mr. McGuire is a seasoned executive with an extensive background in the business services sector. Over the past 25 years, he has led a variety of businesses in the financial services industry, including at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. More recently, he has managed Longwing Partners, a New York-based consulting business he founded.

"I am delighted to welcome Mr. McGuire to our senior management team," said Mr. Bigras. "We believe he will be a great addition to the team and that his track record of leadership and his wealth of experience will contribute significantly to the growth and success of the Company's Business Services segment."

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, energy advisory and system optimization, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC‐R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

