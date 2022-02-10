LASALLE, QC, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSX:GDI) (the "Company" or "GDI") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Ainsworth Inc. ("Ainsworth") has concluded the acquisition of Gestion E.C.I. Inc. and its affiliates ("Energere") effective January 21, 2022, and Ainsworth subsequently launched a new business unit named Ainsworth Energy & Technology Solutions.

Founded in 1997, Energere is a leading energy services company in the Province of Quebec, providing innovative solutions that increase energy efficiency, reduce operating and maintenance expenses and decrease the carbon footprint of buildings. Energere offers energy efficiency advisory services, turnkey design-build projects with or without energy performance guarantees as well as energy efficient street lighting and infrastructure management technologies to cities and municipalities through its smart cities division. Energere has successfully completed more than 600 energy efficiency projects in institutional, municipal, commercial and industrial markets across Quebec. Energere's employee base of approximately 100 individuals is principally composed of engineers, building system designers, project managers and energy analysts.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Energere," stated Claude Bigras, President and CEO of GDI. "We view energy management and energy related technologies as key long-term drivers in the evolution of the real estate sector. Energere has grown into the leader in energy engineering and energy advisory in Quebec and we believe that their engineering capabilities can be leveraged across Ainsworth's geographic platform. In fact, Energere has already assisted Ainsworth in securing energy related work in other regions in Canada."

"I am pleased to announce that subsequent to the Energere acquisition we have launched a new business unit, Ainsworth Energy & Technology Solutions, to bring Ainsworth's next generation technologies together under one roof with dedicated leadership and strategic direction. Ainsworth Energy & Technology Solutions brings our Master Systems Integrator business, which offers clients the capability to integrate and manage multiple building systems such as building automation control, security, real-time asset location and nurse call systems on a single common platform, together with our Energy Services businesses across Canada and the U.S. with Energere's experience and engineering capabilities at its core."

"Ainsworth Energy & Technology Solutions will help GDI address the new challenges that are facing our clients as they confront climate change and global warming. We are seeing a growing need from our clients for services and technologies to enable them to obtain data and real-time analytics, optimize their facility's infrastructure, improve occupant experience while reducing their energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing their overall ESG profile. We have launched Ainsworth Energy & Technology Solutions as a means to service these client needs," concluded Mr. Bigras.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as other complementary services such as damage restoration and janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "confident"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's and Ainsworth's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies, and the anticipated benefits of the Energere acquisition are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the risk that the existing and acquired business will not be integrated successfully, the risk that cost savings and synergies expected to result from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers and the effect of general economic conditions. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

For further information: Investor, analyst and media, GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc., David Hinchey, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Telephone: 514-368-8690 ext. 282