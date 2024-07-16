The 18-year-old Calder (Rookie of the Year) Trophy Winner is joining a stacked Gatorade Canada roster

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Gatorade Canada is proud to announce its newest roster expansion with the NHL's Calder Trophy Winner, Connor Bedard. The Vancouver native is considered the league's next-generation superstar, captivating the masses with his offensive creativity and explosive shot. At just 18-years-old, Bedard joins the ranks of Gatorade's elite sponsored athletes, signaling Gatorade's continued commitment to fueling great athletes on and off the ice in Canada.

Gatorade Canada Signs Connor Bedard to the Brand’s Elite Roster

Bedard is a two-time World Junior Champion, recipient of several WHL, CHL awards and now Calder Trophy representing his first professional season playing for the Chicago Blackhawks – following his first overall selection in the 2023 NHL draft. This partnership brings opportunity to enhance performance for this rising star as he embarks on his second year in the NHL with the Blackhawks.

"I'm proud to join the Gatorade family and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a team that helps fuel some of the best athletes in the world," said Connor Bedard. "Like so many kids who grew up playing hockey, Gatorade has been a part of my journey from day one. Gatorade is committed to excellence and is passionate about sports at all levels – I am really looking forward to working together."

"This partnership recognizes Connor's momentous achievements and celebrates his ability to inspire the next generation of athletes," said Lourdes Seminario, Senior Director of Marketing, Sports Nutrition, Gatorade Canada. "We are energized by Connor's many achievements and are excited to continue being part of his journey and legacy in hockey."

Gatorade Encourages Bedard to Channel His Signature Shot

In the creative campaign, Gatorade welcomes Connor to the team by paying homage to the many bottles Connor has popped off the net and dented through his astonishing snapshot. The campaign can be viewed on Gatorade Canada's Instagram, here and below.

Win a Custom Gatorade Squeeze Bottle Signed by Bedard

As part of the campaign, Gatorade Canada has collected 98 Gatorade squeeze bottles that have been dented and signed by Connor Bedard. To celebrate Connor Bedard joining the team Gatorade Canada is launching a contest giving Canadians the chance to win one of these 98 one-of-a-kind Gatorade squeeze bottles. Entrants can enter for their chance to win through Daily Faceoff. Contest closes Wednesday, July 31, 2024. See full contest rules and regulations under Terms & Conditions .

Gatorade Canada

Bedard joins Gatorade Canada's elite athlete roster that includes Sidney Crosby, Hayley Wickenheiser, Marie-Philip Poulin, Andre DeGrasse, Leylah Fernandez and Aurélie Rivard, and Kia Nurse.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

