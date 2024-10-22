Gatorade, the world's most iconic sports drink and official partner of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), continues its commitment to fuel women in hockey by championing Canadian breakout star ahead of her first season in the league

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Gatorade Canada is proud to announce that it will be expanding its roster of elite athletes and welcoming up-and-coming hockey player and 2024 PWHL first-overall draft pick, Sarah Fillier to its team. Her accomplishments have garnered widespread recognition and admiration, inspiring others even before her professional career has begun. As an inaugural sponsor of the PWHL, this partnership is a testament to Gatorade's longstanding commitment to fueling great athletes and supporting women's hockey.

Gatorade Canada Official Partner of the PWHL, Signs Hockey Star Sarah Fillier and Fuels Her Forward with One Message: This is Just the Beginning

"Gatorade has a long history of helping fuel the next generation of top athletes, and we are excited to welcome Sarah to the Gatorade family as we kick off another exciting season partnering with the PWHL," said Lourdes Seminario, Senior Director of Marketing, Sports Nutrition, Canada. As an exciting new talent in women's hockey, Sarah brings an unmatched level of energy, determination, and skill to the ice—qualities that perfectly align with Gatorade's mission to fuel greatness in sport. We can't wait to support her rise and watch her inspire the next generation of players."

Prior to making her professional league debut next month, Sarah Fillier has earned four gold medals on the world's biggest stages, Rookie of the Year in three different collegiate leagues and was chosen first-overall in the 2024 PWHL draft. This partnership celebrates Fillier's incredible achievements and seeks to amplify her upward trajectory as she prepares for her first season.

"It's truly an honour to join the Gatorade family alongside the world's most elite athletes," said Fillier. "I'm proud to work with such an iconic brand that is empowering the next generation of athletes to never give up on their dreams."

It's Just the Beginning, Sarah

Gatorade Canada proudly celebrates Sarah's relentless drive to mastering her craft on the ice; spotlighting her impressive record of accomplishments and 'never enough' attitude that has helped launch her professional career.

In the creative, Sarah is seen skating back and forth on the ice with text visuals displaying her many triumphs from the beginning of her career to being chosen first overall in the 2024 PWHL draft. The video ends with a motivational message for Fillier as she takes a sip of Gatorade: "That's just the beginning. Welcome to the team, Sarah Fillier." The creative campaign can be viewed on Gatorade Canada's YouTube, here and below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LjBjOKhXPM

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Gatorade

For further information: Media Contact: Meg Murphy, Golin for Gatorade, [email protected]