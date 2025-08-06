Gathr.ai Named a High Performer in G2's Summer 2025 Grid® Reports

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gathr.ai today announced that its data pipelining product has been named a High Performer in G2's Summer 2025 Grid® Report for ETL Tools and Mid-Market Grid® Report for ETL Tools. This recognition underscores Gathr.ai's deep commitment to customer satisfaction, and growing market momentum.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, used by 100 million+ people annually. The G2 Grid® Reports are based on direct feedback from real users, who rate vendors on key factors like ease of use, ability to meet requirements, core capabilities, and more. Each report is determined by G2's rigorous, data-driven Grid® Scoring Methodology, which factors in authentic product ratings.

According to the reports, Gathr.ai earned exceptional satisfaction ratings across multiple parameters, including scalability, ease of use, automation, likelihood to recommend, quality of support, and product going in the right direction.

"Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to Gathr.ai for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers."

"We're thrilled to be named a High Performer in G2's Summer 2025 Grid® Reports, which represent the democratic voice of real product users," said P. C. Kiran, CEO, Gathr.ai. "Gathr.ai empowers businesses to realize their data and AI goals with unmatched speed, scale, and confidence — and we're honored that our data pipelining product has received this prestigious recognition."

About Gathr.ai

Gathr.ai powers AI with complete data context for higher quality intelligence. With day-zero, high-fidelity data discourse, users can get data-backed answers to the 'why', 'what-if', and 'how do I' questions that drive business KPIs forward. This intelligence is delivered natively on top of the organization's existing data estate — including data warehouses, databases, federated SQL engines, and operational systems.

Leading businesses across industries also rely on Gathr.ai to build high-performance data pipelines, bespoke Data+AI solutions, and action-driven analytics experiences.

Built for builders, Gathr.ai delivers speed, performance, and control. It snaps into the existing stack — integrating upstream and downstream systems with no extra plumbing. It gives developers starter-kit agility and full extension flexibility.

For more information, visit www.gathr.ai.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733923/5447543/Gathr_ai_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Gathr.ai

Media Contact: Jessica Gupta, [email protected]