Gathr.ai Unveils Data Warehouse Intelligence

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gathr.ai today announced the latest addition to its product suite — Data Warehouse Intelligence. Users can now converse with their data warehouse in natural language and unlock higher quality intelligence powered by complete data context.

Key highlights:

Data warehouse intelligence by Gathr.ai

Data context aware AI : Get answers grounded in organizational context — understands users' data, metadata, and business rules.

: Get answers grounded in organizational context — understands users' data, metadata, and business rules. High-fidelity data discourse : Test hypotheses, perform causal reasoning, validate responses, and get actionable recommendations.

: Test hypotheses, perform causal reasoning, validate responses, and get actionable recommendations. Day-zero intelligence : Users can connect their data source and start exploring instantly — production-ready from the start.

: Users can connect their data source and start exploring instantly — production-ready from the start. Data-local by design: Runs natively on top of the existing data estate — no migration, rewiring, or re-platforming required.

Teams can now ask their data complex 'why', 'what-if', and 'how do I' questions, like 'Why did revenue dip in Q2 for Region B?', 'What's driving it — discount strategy, lead quality, or something else?', 'How do I improve win rates in enterprise deals?'

Data Warehouse Intelligence is designed to empower business executives, analytics leaders, analysts, and developers alike:

Business executives: Get strategy-shaping answers, instantly, in plain language — with a personal AI expert for brainstorming.

Analytics leaders: Democratize access to high-quality intelligence. Boost analyst and developer productivity and increase ROI from the existing stack.

Analysts: Reduce grunt work with a personal AI assistant for analysis. Iterate faster with a REPL-style interface.

Developers: Instantly feed full data context to AI. Skip the plumbing and ship high quality analytics products in days.

Data Warehouse Intelligence, by Gathr.ai, runs natively on top of leading data warehouses, databases, and federated SQL engines. It supports Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, MS SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Trino, and Starburst, with support for Oracle and BigQuery coming soon.

"Data and AI are everywhere today, yet high-quality intelligence remains out of reach for most businesses. Standard tools deliver surface-level responses, disconnected from an organization's specific data context," said P. C. Kiran, CEO, Gathr.ai. "With Data Warehouse Intelligence, businesses can see what's happening, understand why, and pinpoint exactly how to move forward with confidence. We're thrilled to strengthen our product suite and look forward to helping customers uncover data-backed answers that move business KPIs forward".

Gathr.ai provides complete flexibility for deployment and provisioning — on-premises, on cloud, in a hybrid environment, or as a fully managed SaaS. This enables businesses to derive intelligence from their data wherever it resides, without reengineering their ecosystem.

To learn more, book a demo or sign up for a free trial now.

About Gathr.ai

Gathr.ai powers AI with complete data context for higher quality intelligence. With day-zero, high-fidelity data discourse, users can get data-backed answers to the 'why', 'what-if', and 'how do I' questions that drive business KPIs forward. This intelligence is delivered natively on top of the organization's existing data estate — including data warehouses, databases, federated SQL engines, and operational systems.

Leading businesses across industries also rely on Gathr.ai to build high-performance data pipelines, bespoke Data+AI solutions, and action-driven analytics experiences.

Built for builders, Gathr.ai delivers speed, performance, and control. It snaps into the existing stack — integrating upstream and downstream systems with no extra plumbing. It gives developers starter-kit agility and full extension flexibility.

For more information, visit www.gathr.ai

