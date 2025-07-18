Gathr.ai wins the Summer 2025 Top Performer Award from SourceForge

Receives recognition in the Data Fabric and AI Data Analytics categories

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gathr.ai today announced that it has been awarded the Summer 2025 Top Performer award in the Data Fabric and AI Data Analytics categories by SourceForge, the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website, reaching nearly 20 million visitors monthly.

The Summer 2025 Top Performer award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews. To win the award, Gathr.ai maintained a remarkably high rating across user reviews, placing it among the top 10% of the 100,000 products listed on SourceForge. The award is a testament to the tactical value and best-in-class capabilities Gathr.ai delivers to customers.

"I'm very excited to announce the Summer 2025 Top Performers on SourceForge. Gathr.ai has been recognized as a Top Performer this summer in the Data Fabric and AI Data Analytics categories," said Logan Abbott, President, SourceForge. "Their outstanding user reviews are proof of the high-quality solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!"

"We're honored to be recognized by SourceForge and delighted to see our customers rewarding us with such great reviews," said P. C. Kiran, CEO, Gathr.ai. "This recognition validates our commitment to helping businesses deliver production-ready data and AI products, while accelerating their journey to high quality intelligence."

About Gathr.ai

Gathr.ai powers AI with complete data context for higher quality intelligence. With day-zero, high-fidelity data discourse, users can get data-backed answers to the 'why', 'what-if', and 'how do I' questions that drive business KPIs forward. This intelligence is delivered natively on top of the organization's existing data estate — including data warehouses, databases, federated SQL engines, and operational systems.

Leading businesses across industries also rely on Gathr.ai to build high-performance data pipelines, bespoke Data+AI solutions, and action-driven analytics experiences.

Built for builders, Gathr.ai delivers speed, performance, and control. It snaps into the existing stack — integrating upstream and downstream systems with no extra plumbing. It gives developers starter-kit agility and full extension flexibility.

For more information, visit www.gathr.ai

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest B2B software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 105,000 B2B software products across 4000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

