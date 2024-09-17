Gate Capital Campaign Secures $13.4 Million to Uphold Canada's Position as a World Leader in Cereal Grains

Four Provincial Grower Organizations Thanked for Support

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The newly-launched Gate Capital Campaign today received funding commitments from four Canadian grower organizations, bringing its total to $18.4 million.

Alberta Grains, Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission (Sask Wheat), Manitoba Crop Alliance, and Grain Farmers of Ontario have together pledged $13.4 million in support of the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate). The organizations are all members to Cereals Canada.

Capital Campaign Chair JoAnne Buth talks about the vision for the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate).

Led by Cereals Canada, Gate is a visionary $102 million project aimed at advancing Canada's position as a leader in cereal grain innovation and global food security, to be built in downtown Winnipeg. On behalf of the organization, Capital Campaign Chair JoAnne Buth deeply expressed her gratitude to the Eastern and Western Canadian grower organizations for their support.

"High-quality Canadian wheat starts with the growers, so it is fitting that this capital campaign starts with their commitment," said Buth. "Growers are the foundation of agriculture, and this exemplifies their interest and devotion for a stronger, profitable cereals industry. We're thrilled to see such strong support from the farm associations."

This significant early commitment demonstrates the importance of Gate to the future of Canadian agriculture, Canadian cereal growers, and global customers, explained Buth, adding, "Growers understand the importance of the global market and the need for technical exchange to keep Canada competitive for years to come."

Gate will serve as a hub for food innovation to support Canadian farmers, domestic and global customers, and the value chain, and it will uphold Canada's position as a leader in nutritious, high-quality food ingredients. Cereals Canada is contributing $5 million from its reserves to the Gate Capital Campaign.

"An initial injection of $18.4 million dollar in commitments is a very strong start," said Buth.

The Gate project is driven by ambition and a vision for the Canadian cereals industry to grow and thrive in domestic and international markets now and in the future. Gate will provide the tools necessary to showcase the versatility and quality of Canadian cereals to buyers worldwide and provide world-class technical support, advocacy, and expertise to ensure customer success.

"Canada is well known around the world for high quality wheat, and Gate represents a crucial investment in the long-term competitiveness of Canada's cereal grains sector," said Buth. "This initiative will provide more opportunities for customers to use Canadian cereals and other products, opening additional markets and increasing trade, and enhancing our ability to meet growing global demand for Canadian cereals while driving innovation in our industry for the next several decades."

The Gate Capital Campaign Cabinet along with Cereals Canada staff will continue to engage with potential donors, all levels of government, and industry partners as it works towards making the vision of Gate a reality.

For more information about Gate and the Gate Capital Campaign, please visit www.gate-Canada.ca

About Cereals Canada: Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability. For more information, visit https://cerealscanada.ca/

About JoAnne Buth, Capital Campaign Chair: JoAnne Buth is a former Manitoba Senator and former CEO of the Canadian International Grains Institute (Cigi). Now retired, Buth was inducted into the Canadian Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2019 and remains a well-known and respected figure in the industry.

