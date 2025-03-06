Gate Capital Campaign Cabinet Unanimously Supports Strategic Investment in Canadian Cereals Market Diversification

WINNIPEG, MB, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Gate Capital Campaign Cabinet, representing key stakeholders in Canada's cereals industry, today announced its unanimous support for the development of the Gate facility, a critical initiative aimed at diversifying Canada's cereal markets and securing long-term stability for the sector.

Gate will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and market development. A state-of-the-art home for Cereals Canada, Gate will provide the specialized technical spaces and resources that will enable Canada to:

Gate is poised to play a crucial role in maintaining and expanding Canada's global market share. Post this

conduct applied research and innovation to align Canadian cereals with global demands

develop strategic marketing initiatives to strengthen international buyer loyalty and confidence

provide technical expertise to foster long-term relationships with customers.

"The recent volatility in trade relations underscores the urgent need for market diversification," said JoAnne Buth, Gate capital campaign chair. "The Gate facility is a needed resource to help us with this challenge and continue to position Canada as a premier, reliable supplier of high-quality cereals for decades to come."

With Canadian cereal exports valued at $13.8 billion in 2024, the Gate facility is poised to play a crucial role in maintaining and expanding Canada's global market share. This year's exports will make Canada the world's third largest exporter of wheat and the top exporter of high quality, high protein wheat, for the second year in a row.

"Gate is not just an investment in agriculture—it's an investment in Canada's economic future and sustainable industry growth," said Buth. "The Gate Capital Campaign Cabinet is calling for provincial and federal government alongside industry stakeholders' support to fully realize the potential of this project."

The Gate Capital Campaign Cabinet urges immediate action to secure Canada's position as a leader in the global cereals market. The future of Canadian cereals depends on this strategic investment in market diversification and innovation.

Learn more: Gate: A Strategic Investment in Market Diversification

About Cereals Canada

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

For over 50 years, Cereals Canada has worked to advance the Canadian cereals industry by promoting the use of Canadian cereals in the global marketplace, providing market support and programming, and monitoring market access issues. To meet the needs of our unique organization well into the future, Cereals Canada has announced its bold vision for Gate: Global Agriculture Technology Exchange.

Please visit gate-canada.ca

Attached: Gate: A Strategic Investment in Market Diversification

SOURCE Cereals Canada

For further information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice President of Communications and Value Chain Relations, E: [email protected], C: 204-479-0166