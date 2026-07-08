Les Butineries - Pollinator Insects Festival : Free activities for the whole family!

MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites you to the 4th edition of Les Butineries, which will take place from July 24 to 26. This year's free family event, presented by the Insectarium team, will mark the 10th anniversary of the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz with special activities created for the occasion!

Lots of inspiring discussions with experts

Information booths and workshops will cover a variety of topics, including practical tips for creating a pollinator-friendly garden, insights into the honey bee and the latest scientific discoveries about pollinating insects.

Workshops and activities for the whole family

Children can enjoy a festive atmosphere as they create garden hats and charms, dress up in the vibrant colours of insects and flowers, and join a lively parade.

Musical storytelling with the OSM

Parents and children alike are in for a treat--musicians from the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) will bring enchanting stories to life through music.

Spotlight on the monarch

The creative workshop La métamorphose du monarque offers a journey into the life of the monarch butterfly, from tiny egg to fluttering adult.

offers a journey into the life of the monarch butterfly, from tiny egg to fluttering adult. Science educators at the Mission Monarch booth explain how you can get involved in the conservation of this butterfly.

The Monarch Migration activity invites children to dress up in colourful butterfly costumes.

See the full program here

Join us July 24 to 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Outdoor area of the Insectarium – Free event

Pie-IX metro station – Paid parking at P2 – 4581 Sherbrooke Street East

10th International Monarch Monitoring Blitz – July 31 to August 9 Mark your calendar, keep your eyes open and join thousands of people across Canada, Mexico and the United States who come together each year to support monarch conservation. Find milkweed plants, check for monarchs and record your observations. Take part in Mission Monarch!

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

Press kit

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media information: Roy & Turner, Chloé Rossi, 514 652-6478, [email protected]; Source: Espace pour la vie, Isabel Matte, 514 250-7753, [email protected]