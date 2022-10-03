GardaWorld To Hold National Hiring Day on October 4, 2022

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On Tuesday, October 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., GardaWorld is expecting you for its National Hiring Day!

If you, a friend, a relative or an acquaintance are looking for a job, GardaWorld invites you to its open house to discover all the challenging and rewarding job opportunities.

Several GardaWorld locations across Canada will be opening their doors to those interested in learning more about the security industry, how to become a security guard and obtain training and a licensing, as well as to security guards interested in learning more about GardaWorld.

Here are the participating cities and branches:

Whether you are new to the field or already have experience, our expert security recruitment consultants will be on hand to guide you and advise you on how to improve your resume. If you wish, we can also conduct a mock interview to maximize your chances of landing the job of your dreams!

For more information, please contact Aurélie Boffredo at [email protected]

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 120,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/.

SOURCE GardaWorld Security Corporation

For further information: Media Relations: GardaWorld, GardaWorld Media Relations Team, [email protected], +1 514 845-8763