Creates a global champion position for GardaWorld and its businesses in the high-growth, high-margin mobile and fixed video monitoring industry.

Industry-leading monitoring and technological capabilities, including R&D and production with a high level of compatibility with GardaWorld's ECAMSECURE

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, announced today that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Binding Agreement") to acquire the business of Stealth Monitoring, a North American leader in cutting-edge commercial mobile and fixed video monitoring security solutions.

Building on the foundation of the Company's successful ECAMSECURE platform, the acquisition of Stealth Monitoring will establish a global leader in AI-powered remote video monitoring solutions. This acquisition will introduce proprietary technology and extensive product expertise as well as unite the complementary strengths and industry-leading technologies of both companies, significantly elevating the value and scope of customer offerings.

"With decades of experience in mobile and fixed video monitoring, we see Stealth Monitoring as a highly complementary business to our existing global champion businesses and as an opportunity to establish an unrivaled North American leadership in mobile and fixed video monitoring," said Stephan Crétier, Founder, President and CEO of GardaWorld. "We look forward to teaming up with the ambitious experts and operators at Stealth Monitoring who share our entrepreneurial, growth-oriented mindset, laser focus on value creation and desire to innovate and reshape industries."

"We have a longstanding dedication to advancing the state of commercial video monitoring across North America through a commitment to customer experience and the development of cutting-edge technology," said Max Baigelman, CEO of Stealth Monitoring.

"Our goal has always been to anticipate our client needs and continuously deliver the right solutions. GardaWorld shares our winning mindset and an incredible track record for elevating companies and operations in the security industry to the next level of growth and value creation. We're looking forward to joining forces to continue Stealth's expansion," added Erik Mikkelsen, President and CRO, Stealth Monitoring.

Stealth Monitoring has approximately 2,000 employees across 40+ offices and eight state-of-the-art video monitoring centers.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit gardaworld.com.

About ECAMSECURE

ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company, is a pioneer in outdoor video surveillance, providing portable surveillance systems that combine AI, technology and state-of-the-art mobile security equipment for over 30 years. ECAMSECURE distinguishes itself as a true end-to-end security provider, delivering integrated solutions that encompass the development, monitoring, and maintenance of cutting-edge security solutions tailored to customers' precise needs. ECAMSECURE is part of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information, visit ecamsecure.garda.com.

About Stealth Monitoring

Stealth Monitoring, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the leading provider of commercial remote video monitoring solutions across North America. The company specializes in delivering proactive and intelligent video monitoring that can enhance threat detection capabilities and help prevent crime before it occurs. Their innovative security solutions combine sophisticated technology with human intelligence and streamlined processes to effectively help deter crime and reduce costs associated with security personnel. With a workforce of over 2,000 employees across 40+ offices and eight state-of-the-art video monitoring centers, Stealth proactively monitors 100,000+ cameras every night, resulting in the deterrence of 50,000+ criminal activities, 1,000+ arrests, and the analysis of ~70,000 customer videos each year, helping to ensure the safety and security of businesses across North America. To learn more about Stealth Monitoring's award-winning live video monitoring security solutions, visit stealthmonitoring.com.

