Garda World Security Corporation

("GardaWorld") through its wholly-owned subsidiary

Fleming Capital Securities, Inc. ("Fleming")

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - GardaWorld, the world's largest privately owned security services and cash services company, has decided to stay firm with its previously announced increased offer (made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fleming) of 235 pence per share to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S plc ("G4S") ("Increased Offer"). As a result, GardaWorld's Increased Offer is final and will not be revised.

Stephan Crétier, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of GardaWorld said:

"There can be no better owner for G4S than GardaWorld, but we are disciplined buyers and we will not overpay for a company with systemic ESG issues that continue to come to light.

GardaWorld has the skills, expertise and ambition to take on the challenges that G4S faces. We understand the people-oriented nature of our industry, we have a deep understanding of complex operating environments and a successful track record of profitably growing businesses.

But a successful integration of G4S, a 530,000-employee platform operating in 85 countries will require sizeable resources; addressing its issues will require greater investment and without satisfactory engagement from G4S we have been unable to complete our due diligence.

In light of the above, we have concluded that priced above 235 pence per share, there are better and less risky opportunities available to GardaWorld. We will continue to capture such opportunities as we actively pursue our growth as a value-added partner of choice in the security and specialized services space."

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the largest privately owned security services and cash services company in the world, offering physical security services, end-to-end cash management solutions and integrated risk management services, with Crisis24. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations and multinationals, GardaWorld employs more than 102,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. For more information please visit www.garda.com.

