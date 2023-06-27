GardaWorld Launches Global Communication Platform in Collaboration with Microsoft

As part of the forefront of employee engagement trends, a global champion in security services transforms how frontline workers connect and engage with the company and each other.

MONTREAL, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - GardaWorld Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with Microsoft, it is launching a customized version of Microsoft Viva Connections to its frontline workers around the world. Starting in Canada and rolling out globally over the coming months, GardaWorld is investing in its people and helping to lead the way in terms of frontline employee communications with the implementation of this specialized app. With two-way communication, the app will enable its over 120,000 frontline employees across the business to connect with head office and each other 24-hours a day.

Available through Microsoft Teams, Viva Connections provides GardaWorld's remote employees, who operate across the country and around the world, a one-stop spot to access the tools they need to stay informed, engaged and connected. Once the app is downloaded to their mobile device, employees can retrieve company news and information for their job, provide feedback and communicate with their teams through chat or calls. The app is seamlessly integrated with the broader organization through the Microsoft 365 communications and collaboration infrastructure. This helps ensure that GardaWorld's security professionals have access to the latest updates, resources and training materials, regardless of location.

"Our security officers are critical to our organization and, not only do we want to invest in their success, but also we value their input and insights to better meet the needs of our customers," said Isabelle Panelli, Vice President, Office of the CEO, GardaWorld Corporation. "Our goal is always to put our people first and cultivate deep engagement across our entire staff ecosystem. By using the power of Microsoft Viva Connections and customizing it to our specific needs, we are able to achieve this goal with effective multilateral communication – from management to staff, staff to management and staff to staff."

"GardaWorld is using Microsoft Viva Connections in a truly innovative way, providing many organizations with a model to empower employees on the frontlines," said Jason Brommet, Head of Modern Work & Surface, North America, Microsoft. "Their efforts will help keep employees in the flow of work and connected from wherever they are, enabling GardaWorld to create a resilient and agile culture."

For more information, consult the case study that Microsoft has published on the development of this key communication tool, which outlines best practices and key learnings, available on Microsoft's website: GardaWorld helps unite, empower its globally distributed workforce with Microsoft Viva Connections.

