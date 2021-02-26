New brand and expansion highlights company's continued growth and commitment to providing world-class event staffing and security services across North America

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BEST Crowd Management, a GardaWorld company, has been providing guest services, gate management, perimeter protection, executive protection and much more for over ten years.

As of today, BEST Crowd management will rally under its name the longstanding expertise and demonstrated success of WESS, a well-established American event staffing and security services provider, also member of the GardaWorld family since 2019.

"This brand is a reflection of how much our services have evolved over the years," says Yannick Drapeau, Director, Specialized Services, Quebec. "And knowing our colleagues south of the border will now carry our brand makes me proud and very excited for the opportunities that it will bring for our business."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, BEST Crowd Management has demonstrated its leadership, flexibility and adaptability, introducing services including temperature screenings, travelers quarantine supervision, social distancing supervision, capacity monitoring and vaccination checks.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought crowd management to the forefront," said Drapeau. "Event staffing and security is no longer just about ticketing or physical security—it's about securing staff and guests from an invisible health threat. As a result, sports venues, corporate events, and even non-traditional event venues and organizations require a partner that brings highly cultivated expertise with adaptable skill sets and services."

Who is BEST?

Decades of experience providing world-class security solutions for crowd management.

Current partners include some of America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, university sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers for corporate events.

Present in more than 27 markets in the United States and many Canadian provinces.

"The decision to rebrand WESS follows decades of experience and demonstrated success in providing the BEST for our clients. It's time we updated our branding to reflect our standing," said Jeff Spoerndle, Vice President of BEST Crowd Management, U.S.

"It brings me great pride to see BEST Crowd Management Services expand in more Canadian provinces and south of the border. It is a brand we have built and nurtured to answer the growing and ever-evolving event management industry. BEST represents the very core of the GardaWorld family, bringing energy, innovation and high-level expertise and resources to deliver customized security solutions," said Jean-Luc Meunier, Chief Operating Officer, Security Services, Canada at GardaWorld.

To learn more about BEST Crowd Management and its services, visit https://best.garda.com/.

About BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security Services, the largest privately held integrated security services company in the world.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the largest privately owned integrated security, cash solutions and risk management company in the world, with an emphasis on integrity, vigilance, trust and respect. With a strong presence in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other regions servicing more than 35,000 clients, GardaWorld and its brands are uniquely positioned and resourced to support security needs, whether they are local, regional or international. The company's brands include GardaWorld Security Services, GardaWorld Cash Services, BEST Crowd Management, ECAMSECURE and Crisis24. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/.

SOURCE GardaWorld Security Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: GardaWorld Media Relations Team, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.garda.com/

