MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - GardaWorld Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, announced today that the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority ("CATSA") has contracted with the Company for security screening services, including passengers, airport workers, air crew, and baggage, in CATSA's largest administrative regions, Central and East, encompassing 45 airports or 50% of all CATSA airports.

As part of the contracts for these regions, GardaWorld will service two of the largest international airports in Canada, Toronto Pearson Airport and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, which alone have a combined total of 55 million travellers annually.

"We're very pleased to continue our crucial role as a trusted partner for CATSA. As the world-leading provider of security solutions and a Canadian security champion, GardaWorld's commitment to excellence is unmatched. Our ability to constantly deliver, innovate and lead in the ever-changing global security landscape is unparalleled in the industry. The continued growth of our partnership with CATSA is a testimony to our rigorous, comprehensive and customer-centric approach to security screening and safety in Canada's air transportation system," said Jean-Luc Meunier, President and COO of GardaWorld Security Services – Canada.

"For two decades, it has been a privilege to collaborate with CATSA to serve passengers and we're proud to be able to expand our service offering across Canada playing a critical role in national security. As always, our approach, centered on customer service, is dedicated to ensuring a seamless and secure experience for all air travellers," said Vicki Benoit, Vice-President, Aviation, GardaWorld Security Services – Canada.

The five-year agreements are valued at approximately $2.7 billion combined, with two options to extend for an additional five years each time. The agreements are effective as of April 1, 2024.

GardaWorld has worked with CATSA since 2003 and employs more than 5,000 highly skilled screening officers.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com .

