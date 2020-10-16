GANDER, NL, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in creating inclusive recreation spaces will play a key role in ensuring Newfoundland residents have modern facilities to support a healthy community.

Today, Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador; and His Worship, Percy Farwell, Mayor of the Town of Gander announced funding for a new sport multiplex facility in the Town of Gander.

The new facility will include a FIFA regulation-sized outdoor soccer field, and an eight lane 400-metre rubberized running track.

This sports facility will be an important hub for the community, providing residents with an inclusive place to gather and connect, and to promote active and healthy lifestyles for decades to come. It will also create immediate and long term jobs and promote economic growth in the Town of Gander at a time when our country and local communities need it most.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.2 million toward this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Town of Gander are also contributing over $2.2 million to this project.

Quotes

"Investing in modern, accessible recreation infrastructure is essential to building healthy and resilient communities. The construction of the new multiplex, soccer and track and field facility in Gander will provide a place for residents and families to connect and stay active. We are proud to work with our partners to deliver this important project to the community. It is an example of how Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Health and wellness is very important to this government and the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. The construction of this new Multiplex will provide an opportunity for residents of Gander and surrounding areas to live an active lifestyle by participating in outdoor activities."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Council is excited to have the financial support of government to proceed with phase one of an initiative that will serve recreational, community health, social, and economic needs in Gander and throughout the surrounding region. Today's announcement enables us to proceed immediately with phase one construction, creating local employment for the construction industry and resulting in a facility that residents and stakeholders throughout the region and across the province can enjoy. Financial support from other levels of government is critical to enabling the Town of Gander to continue to move forward as a progressive community, and regional service center, with quality infrastructure developed in a fiscally responsible manner."

His Worship, Percy Farwell, Mayor of the Town of Gander

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $493 million towards more than 568 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over towards more than 568 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

