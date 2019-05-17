Gamsahabnida! Air Canada Marks 25 Years of Service to Seoul, South Korea

Prior to the departure of today's flight AC63 from YVR to Seoul, a celebration was held at YVR where customers also enjoyed traditional cultural performances and activities prior to boarding.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years of proud service between Canada and South Korea. Since 1994, millions of customers have travelled on our airline between our two countries to conduct business, visit friends and family, study, learn more about each country's wonderful heritage, and to visit UNESCO and cultural attractions. Both countries have introduced a diverse range of delicious, culinary traditions to each other with Korean BBQ and other specialties now enjoyed by more and more Canadians. We are very pleased to be an important link between our two countries, and to help sustain the positive relationship our nations enjoy," said John MacLeod, Vice President, Global Sales and Alliances, at Air Canada.

"On behalf of YVR, I would like to congratulate Air Canada on a successful 25 years of serving Vancouver and Seoul," said Craig Richmond, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. "Air Canada's Vancouver to Seoul service is key to our vision of creating a world-class hub. It connects Canada to an incredible country, with a deep history and unique culture, and one of the world's most thriving and innovative economies. We are excited for the future, as we work with Air Canada to build their trans-Pacific hub at YVR, and the ongoing success of the Seoul service."

Twenty-five years ago in May 1994, Air Canada inaugurated three times weekly flights to Seoul, the first Asia-Pacific destination to be served by Canada's flag carrier. At that time, the routing was Toronto-Vancouver-Seoul and flights were operated with Boeing 747-400 Combi aircraft. Air Canada's flights originally operated to and from Seoul's Gimpo International Airport (GMP), later moving to Incheon International Airport (ICN) when it opened in 2001, and where Air Canada's flights continue to operate from today.

Today, Air Canada operates daily flights year-round between Vancouver and Seoul with Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and up to daily flights year-round between Toronto and Seoul with both Boeing 777s and 787 Dreamliners.

Air Canada's flights to and from Seoul are scheduled to connect easily and conveniently to and from a multitude of destinations at both its YVR trans-pacific hub and at its Toronto Pearson global hub. Customers can collect and redeem Aeroplan Miles through Canada's leading loyal program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers also enjoy priority check-in, priority boarding, Maple Leaf Lounges, and other benefits.

