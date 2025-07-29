Galaxy Announces the Appointment of Doug Deason to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY) today announced the appointment of Doug Deason, president of Deason Capital Services, to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective immediately. Mr. Deason will also join the firm's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

A seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and civic leader, Mr. Deason brings decades of experience across financial services, real estate, and public markets. His deep ties to the Texas business community and longstanding engagement with national policy and state and national lawmakers will support Galaxy's ongoing expansion and leadership at the intersection of traditional finance, digital assets and artificial intelligence.

"Doug combines entrepreneurial grit with a strategic understanding of how capital, policy and markets move," said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy. "His influence spans the boardrooms of Texas to the policy circles of Washington, bringing incredible insights and experience to our board at a time when Galaxy is helping shape the future of finance and AI infrastructure."

"Doug understands the challenges and opportunities of building through change," said Michael Daffey, the chair of Galaxy's board of directors. "His addition strengthens our ability to navigate an increasingly complex environment and lead with greater clarity in this next chapter for Galaxy."

Since 2011, Mr. Deason has led investment firm Deason Capital Services. He previously served as CEO of Precept Builders, a nationwide commercial builder, and Precept Business Services, a Nasdaq-listed firm, and he co-managed Evergreen Realty Partners, a Dallas-based multifamily development firm.

In addition to his corporate leadership, Mr. Deason currently serves on the boards of Great American Media (Chairman), Ryan, LLC, and Park Cities Financial Group, the parent company of Dallas Capital Bank. He also holds numerous civic and advisory roles, including with MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Texas Public Policy Foundation, and the Executive Board of the Bobby Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University (SMU). He is Chairman of the Advisory Boards for both the Deason Institute for Cybersecurity at SMU's Lyle School of Engineering, and the Deason Center for Criminal Justice Reform at SMU's Dedman School of Law. Mr. Deason holds a degree in data processing quantitative analysis (computer science) from the University of Arkansas.

"Galaxy is at the forefront of redefining the intersection of traditional and digital finance," said Mr. Deason. "I am honored to join Mike and the board at such a pivotal moment for the company and the broader industry. I look forward to contributing to Galaxy's mission to accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence, while supporting efforts to drive transparency, fairness, and opportunity across the financial system."

For more information on Galaxy's Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.galaxy.com/board-of-directors.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Galaxy Investor Relations Contact: Jonathan Goldowsky, [email protected]; Galaxy Media Relations Contact: Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]