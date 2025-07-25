Galaxy Executes One of the Largest Notional Bitcoin Transactions Ever

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY), a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, today announced the successful execution of one of the largest notional bitcoin transactions in the history of crypto on behalf of a client.

Galaxy completed the sale of more than 80,000 bitcoin—valued at over $9 billion based on current market prices—for a Satoshi-era investor, representing one of the earliest and most significant exits from the digital asset market. The transaction was part of the investor's broader estate planning strategy.

