Galaxy Joins with Fireblocks to Expand Institutional Access to Robust Staking Solutions

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY) announced today that it has integrated with Fireblocks, the leading digital asset and payments infrastructure platform for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. This collaboration significantly broadens access to Galaxy's staking services by connecting to Fireblocks' global network of institutions that rely on its battle-tested digital asset security platform.

With this integration, Galaxy's staking services are now natively accessible to more than 2,000 of the world's largest financial institutions that use Fireblocks to securely manage digital assets. Clients can stake digital assets directly from their Fireblocks vaults – without moving assets off-platform – while leveraging Galaxy's high-performance, globally-distributed validator infrastructure.

This collaboration allows institutions to participate in secure, scalable staking while exploring advanced strategies that tap into Galaxy's integrated trading and lending solutions, transforming passive staking into a capital-efficient, reward-generating strategy.

"This Fireblocks integration represents a significant step forward in Galaxy's mission to make secure and capital-efficient staking available where institutions custody their digital assets," said Zane Glauber, Head of Blockchain Infrastructure at Galaxy. "As crypto infrastructure continues to mature, Galaxy is proud to provide foundational services that meet the highest standards for performance, reliability, and scale."

This marks the third custodial integration Galaxy's Blockchain Infrastructure team has announced in 2025, following its collaborations with Zodia Custody and BitGo earlier this year. As Galaxy continues to grow its staking platform globally, the team remains focused on serving the evolving needs of institutions and protocols alike – delivering robust infrastructure for on-chain participation and rewards generation at scale. With approximately $3.15 billion in assets under stake1 and an expanding network of custodial partners, Galaxy is helping to build the next generation of blockchain-native financial services.

"Integrating Galaxy's institutional-grade staking offering into the Fireblocks Network meaningfully enhances our secure and seamless staking solution," said Adam Levine, SVP of Corporate Development & Partnerships at Fireblocks. "With Galaxy's proven infrastructure and deep expertise, we're bringing even greater value and choice to our clients."

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted and proven digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, run and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most secure, scalable and comprehensive platform, we streamline custody, tokenization, payment, settlement, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of exchanges, custodians, banks, payment providers and stablecoin issuers in the world. Over 2,000 organizations - including BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 100 blockchains and 300+ million wallets. Learn more at fireblocks.com.

