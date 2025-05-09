Galaxy Announces Results from Special Meeting

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of votes on matters considered at its Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place on May 9, 2025.

The shareholders approved resolutions relating to the Company's previously announced reorganization and domestication from the Cayman Islands to Delaware (together with the related transactions, the "Reorganization")(for, against, withheld), specifically: (i) a special resolution to approve the reorganization and domestication of the Company by 66 2/3 majority (99.643%, 0.146%, 0.210%); and (ii) an ordinary resolution to approve the issuance of a number of Galaxy Digital Holdings Inc. Class B Common Stock following the domestication by a simple majority (98.816%, 0.694%, 0.490%) and a simple majority of shareholders excluding persons required to be excluded for the purpose of a "majority of the minority" vote in accordance with MI 61-101 (98.757%, 0.736%, 0.519%). The forgoing resolutions having passed by the requisite number of votes in favor, the ordinary resolution to approve the technical proposal allowing the chairman to adjourn the Meeting to a later date by simple majority was not formally put to the Meeting.

The parties anticipate the Reorganization will close on or around May 13, 2025, subject to the final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange. Pending the closing of the Reorganization and final approval by Nasdaq, Class A common stock of Galaxy Digital Inc., the future public company incorporated in Delaware, is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on May 16, 2025, under the ticker symbol GLXY.

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. The company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Reorganization and the parties, perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to complete the proposed Reorganization due to the failure to obtain regulatory or stock exchange approvals, or otherwise; (2) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed Reorganization that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory or stock exchange approval of the Reorganization. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions and changes in applicable law or regulation and adverse regulatory developments. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Investor Relations Contact: Jonathan Goldowsky, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact: Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]