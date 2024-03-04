MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - AstraZeneca Canada Inc. (AZ Canada), part of AstraZeneca PLC, one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaby Bourbara as President, effective March 1st, 2024. In this role, Mr. Bourbara will lead the company's 1,650 employees in their efforts to push the boundaries of science and deliver life-changing medicines for Canadian patients.

"The Canadian team – which has grown by more than 500 people in the past year alone – has a critical role to play in achieving AstraZeneca's bold ambition to treat, prevent, and one day, cure some of the most complex diseases," says Stefan Woxström, Senior VP for AstraZeneca in Europe & Canada. "Gaby's deep Canadian and global experience across our therapeutic areas, together with his passion for bold science and improving patient care, make him an outstanding fit to lead AstraZeneca Canada through this next stage of growth and innovation."

"I'm honoured and excited to work with everyone across AstraZeneca Canada to advance our pipeline and the delivery of life-changing medicines for Canadians in such areas as severe asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), breast and lung cancer, lupus and COVID," says Mr. Bourbara. "I'm also proud to continue to nurture our strong inclusive culture at AstraZeneca Canada and to foster AstraZeneca's sustainability commitment to healthy people, society, and planet."

Mr. Bourbara has a more than 22-year tenure at AstraZeneca. Along with his most recent role as General Manager at Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease Canada, he previously led the Global Commercial function for one of AstraZeneca's key emerging oncology medicines, and also served as VP, Oncology for AstraZeneca Canada. Mr. Bourbara has also held senior sales, strategic marketing and leadership roles in the Respiratory, Cardiovascular, and Rare Disease therapy areas. He holds a Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Kinesiology, and Bachelor of Arts in Economics degrees from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business whose innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. The company's core areas of scientific focus are Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM); Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies. AstraZeneca employs more than 1,650 people across Canada and recently announced a major expansion of its research footprint in Canada – including the expansion of its existing AstraZeneca R&D Hub and the creation of a new Alexion Development Hub for Rare Diseases. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.astrazeneca.ca

