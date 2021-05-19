Visitors are asked to plan ahead to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience

ALMA, NB, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas offer Canadians places to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors and opportunities to discover history, while respecting the guidance of public health experts.

Fundy National Park is pleased to welcome visitors for the 2021 summer season. Visitors will have access to a number of services and facilities including front-country and backcountry camping, roofed accommodations, interpretation programs for the whole family, the swimming pool, golf course and more.

It is essential that visitors continue to follow and respect public health measures and guidelines, as well as provincial requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please visit www.gnb.ca for more information.

The health and safety of visitors, employees and all Canadians is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. Before visiting, there are a few things that everyone should remember:

Plan ahead. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. Be sure to check the website before you travel.

Follow travel restrictions and respect the guidance of public health experts.

Make safe choices.

Be self-sufficient.

Leave no trace.

. Help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you. Respect wildlife. Learn more about the wildlife in Fundy National Park before you visit, remember to never feed wildlife, always give them space, maintain a clean campsite, respect closures and speed limits, and keep your dog on a leash at all times.

Further information and tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit are available on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/securite-safety/covid-19-info/covid-19-visite-visit.

This year, following its 2020 season closure for renovations, Fundy National Park is delighted to reopen its signature saltwater pool to the public. In recent years, through the federal infrastructure investment program, Parks Canada has invested more than $3 million into improving and rehabilitating the park's signature pool, including the full replacement of the saltwater pool in 2017 and rehabilitation of the pool bathhouse in 2020. In order to ensure these new and improved services are sustainable, daily and seasonal pool entrance fees will be re-introduced beginning in June 2021.

"Over the past year, so many Canadians have benefited from the health and wellness benefits that come from being outdoors and in nature. I too have taken every opportunity to get outside. National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas offer countless opportunities for Canadians to safely connect with nature and history while following the guidance of public health authorities to help limit the spread of COVID-19. I am looking forward to the 2021 visitor season as Parks Canada places allow us to enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories close to home at Fundy National Park."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"For Parks Canada, the health and wellbeing of visitors, employees, and all Canadians are of the utmost importance. The Parks Canada team is working extremely hard to provide a safe, clean, and healthy experience at Fundy National Park and everyone can play an important role. Visitors should make every effort to plan ahead, respect travel restrictions, follow the guidance of public health experts, make safe choices, and leave no trace when visiting outdoor spaces. By working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable 2021 visitor season for all."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Located in New Brunswick on Canada's Atlantic Coast, Fundy National Park encompasses 20 kilometres of dramatic shoreline along the Bay of Fundy, famous for having the world's highest tides. Twice a day, up to 12 metres of water or more rush in and out, roughly equivalent to the height of a three-story building. For visitors, this means exceptional sightseeing and unforgettable kayaking, not to mention a unique chance to explore the sea floor at low tide. More than 100 kilometres of hiking and biking trails ribbon through 206 square kilometres of Acadian forest, leading to thundering waterfalls, freshwater lakes, and scenic river valleys.

on Atlantic Coast, encompasses 20 kilometres of dramatic shoreline along the Bay of Fundy, famous for having the world's highest tides. Twice a day, up to 12 metres of water or more rush in and out, roughly equivalent to the height of a three-story building. For visitors, this means exceptional sightseeing and unforgettable kayaking, not to mention a unique chance to explore the sea floor at low tide. More than 100 kilometres of hiking and biking trails ribbon through 206 square kilometres of Acadian forest, leading to thundering waterfalls, freshwater lakes, and scenic river valleys. Fans of Fundy take note: the park's gift shops, Outpost East and Outpost West, are stocked with new and exciting Fundy National Park clothing and souvenirs. Pick a style that suits you and share your love of Fundy! The gift shops are operated by the Friends of Fundy and are located in the Wolfe Lake and Headquarters Visitor Reception Centres. The Friends of Fundy are a registered charity and all proceeds from their sales are re-invested in projects and programs that connect people to culture and nature within the Fundy region.

clothing and souvenirs. Pick a style that suits you and share your love of Fundy! The gift shops are operated by the Friends of Fundy and are located in the Wolfe Lake and Headquarters Visitor Reception Centres. The Friends of Fundy are a registered charity and all proceeds from their sales are re-invested in projects and programs that connect people to culture and nature within the Fundy region. This year, the Fundy National Park golf course will introduce a new daily junior and family rates in addition to existing rates offered.

golf course will introduce a new daily junior and family rates in addition to existing rates offered. Twelve electric vehicle charging stations are available for visitors to use throughout the national park. They are located at the Molly Kool parking lot, the golf Pro Shop and the Wolfe Lake Visitor Reception Centre.

The Parks Canada app makes trip planning for first-time visitors to Parks Canada locations across the country even simpler. Visitors can now find Learn-to Camp content in the app and can obtain information on proper camping equipment, tips, and recipes. Visitors can even plan their entire trip itinerary and create a camping checklist.

