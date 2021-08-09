Funding to Support Housing Solutions for Vulnerable Populations in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador, through a partnership of Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation and End Homelessness St. John's, are supporting 12 community organizations to extend COVID-19 responses to address the on-going needs of people experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness. These projects will focus on homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing and promotion of housing stability.

A combined investment of approximately $1 million will support the implementation of these 12 community-based projects, through the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Bi-lateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy, and Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy through Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

End Homelessness St. John's issued a proposal call to the St. John's Housing and Homelessness sector in March 2021, and the successful community organizations were selected through a joint review process. A list of community organizations receiving funding can be viewed in the back-grounder below. Projects have commenced with funding approved until March 31, 2022.

Today, the Provincial Government also launched a $1.5 million proposal call under the federal government's National Housing Strategy through the Provincial Housing and Homelessness Partnership Fund. The fund is designed to support projects throughout the province which leverage partnerships and strengthen capacity of the community housing sector to provide housing options for low-income households. The fund targets supports to women and children fleeing domestic violence, Indigenous peoples, seniors, young adults, persons with disabilities, persons experiencing mental health and addictions issues, and persons experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness.

The fund is seeking proposals for partnerships from proponents, including Indigenous and non-profit organizations, and municipalities. Applications may be advanced under two funding streams: Capital Contributions stream or Creative and Innovative Solutions stream, with maximum one-time funding of $250,000 per project. Find further information on the proposal call, including the funding application. Applications close August 31, 2021.

This builds on the Government of Canada's record of supporting housing projects across the country, and right here in Newfoundland and Labrador. This includes $5 million to build a minimum of 14 new permanent and affordable homes in St. John's in the next 12 months, and $18.5 million in cost-shared funding with the Province announced earlier this year to complete repairs to NLHC's social housing units in 2021-22 throughout the Province, including vacancies requiring major repairs in order to be available to new tenants. This includes repairs to reopen 10 homes in Labrador West and three homes in Nain for families in need. The Government of Canada is committed to providing safe, stable and affordable housing to give everyone a fair chance at success.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why we are proud to partner in these important initiatives as we increase the supply of affordable housing and give peace of mind and stability to the families in Newfoundland and Labrador. When we strengthen our communities, we build hope and a better Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. These 12 local projects will provide housing stability, combat homelessness and support those who need it most. This will improve the quality of life for people in our Province and give everyone an equal chance at success." – The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Minister of Natural Resources, Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl

"Working together with our federal and community partners, these investments will help to secure safe, stable and affordable housing – a place to call home - which is essential to the social, financial and physical well-being of individuals, families and our communities." - The Honourable John Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"Aligning our investments with our provincial and federal partners provides the community with much needed additional resources to serve our most vulnerable neighbours. Investing in a wide-range of supports and services will no doubt lead to successful housing outcomes for those who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness."- Doug Pawson, Executive Director, End Homelessness St. John's

The NHS is an ambitious 10-year, $72-billion+ plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The NHS also acknowledges the importance of prioritizing people most in need, incorporating a human rights-based approach to housing, and applying a gender lens to all investments.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

BACKGROUNDER

Community Organizations Receiving Funds Amount Aids Committee NL $66,728 Choices for Youth $67,449 Connections for Seniors $161,477 Empower NL $53,130 First Light $75,645 Homestead $36,993 Iris Kirby House $120,226 John Howard Society $63,020 St. John's Status of Women's Council $63,695 Stella's Circle $77,227 The Gathering Place $63,308 Thrive $130,133

