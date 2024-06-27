Funding to improve support for victims of childhood sexual abuse in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

This news release deals with topics that may cause distress. If you or someone close to you needs support, we encourage you to reach out. Resources are available at canada.ca/mental-health.

Sexual abuse of children is a heinous crime, with far-reaching repercussions for victims, survivors, their families, their communities, and society. By working with partners to provide specialized services for victims, we foster a better understanding of victims' needs and support healing.

Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, along with Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, announced $624,450 in project funding to Heartwood Healing Centre to improve services for victims of childhood sexual abuse in Winnipeg.

This funding supports the continuation and enhancement of Heartwood Healing Centre's Connect & Thrive Program. This project provides alternative services to survivors of childhood sexual abuse such as peer support and mentorship and cultural activities, such as healing circles for Indigenous participants, and educating staff to better address the unique needs of Indigenous people. These enhancements are based on knowledge gained from a Justice Canada supported four-year pilot project.

Justice Canada is providing $624,450 in funding for this project over three fiscal years (2024-2027) through the Victims Fund. Justice Canada previously provided $457,130 in funding over four fiscal years (2020-2024) to develop and pilot the program, for a total of $1,081,580.

The Victims Fund provides funding to support projects and activities that aim to develop new approaches, facilitate access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks and increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

Heartwood Healing Centre is a non-profit organization that facilitates the healing journey of people who have experienced childhood sexual abuse and increases society's understanding of this form of trauma. They are the only organization in Manitoba whose mission is exclusively dedicated to supporting youth and adults (16+) who have experienced childhood sexual abuse.

Quotes

"Services provided by the Heartwood Healing Centre are critical to reducing the impact of trauma and supporting the needs of victims of childhood sexual abuse. This government supports Heartwood's vision of a society without childhood sexual abuse, and a country where all who have experienced this trauma will have access to the resources they need."

The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"All children and youth deserve to feel safe and secure, especially those who have experienced sexual exploitation and violence. The Government of Canada is providing funding so that Heartwood Healing Centre can provide trauma-informed interventions to support victims of childhood sexual abuse. Their programs continue to make a difference in the lives of victims of childhood sexual abuse in Manitoba."

Ben Carr,

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"At Heartwood Healing Centre, we believe there are many approaches to healing from childhood sexual abuse and know that healing looks different for everyone. Our Connect & Thrive Program, developed with funding from the Victims Fund, provides opportunities for people to heal through meaningful connections with peers, culture, and community. This program fosters the development of natural support systems so people need formal systems and services less often. We are very excited to build on this much needed and successful program, adapting it based on participant feedback, and incorporating cultural approaches to healing for Indigenous people accessing Heartwood's services."

Heather Leeman,

Executive Director

Heartwood Healing Centre

Quick Facts

Justice Canada's Victims Fund is part of the Federal Victims Strategy, a horizontal initiative led by the Department of Justice Canada that seeks to improve access to justice for victims of crime and give victims a more effective voice in the criminal justice system.

Victims Fund is part of the Federal Victims Strategy, a horizontal initiative led by the Department of that seeks to improve access to justice for victims of crime and give victims a more effective voice in the criminal justice system. Results from the Survey of Safety in Public and Private Spaces (SSPPS) found that about three in ten (27%) Canadians over age 15 have experienced childhood victimization, that is at least one instance of physical or sexual abuse by an adult before age 15. (Profile of Canadians who experienced victimization during childhood, 2018, Statistics Canada)

One-quarter (25%) of people 15 years and older in Manitoba reported in 2018 that they experienced childhood abuse of at least one instance of physical or sexual abuse by an adult before age 15. This is similar to all of Canada , where 27% of Canadians above 15 years reported they experienced childhood victimization. (Profile of Canadians who experienced victimization during childhood, 2018, Statistics Canada)

Links

Heartwood Healing Centre (English only)

Victims Fund – (Justice Canada)

Stay connected

Follow the Department of Justice Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. Follow Minister Virani on Twitter: @MinJusticeEn

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/news-nouv/rss.html.

Follow Heartwood Healing Centre at:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Chantalle Aubertin, Deputy Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Heather Leeman, Executive Director, Heartwood Healing Centre, 204-783-5460, [email protected]