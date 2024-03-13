CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown will be revitalized following a combined investment of more than $47 million from the federal and provincial governments.

Announced by Minister Lawrence MacAulay; MP Sean Casey; MP Heath MacDonald; MP Bobby Morrissey; Premier Dennis King; Minister Ernie Hudson; and Chief Executive Officer Steve Bellamy, this project is expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The renovations will include upgrades to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, and the installation of windows, insulation, lighting, and meter and control equipment. New solar panels will also be installed. The interior will be reconfigured using mass timber for energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

This project will create greener spaces for programming and learning opportunities, enriching the community, boosting the region's arts sector, and expanding existing partnerships with Indigenous communities.

"The Confederation Centre of the Arts is a place where we get to showcase some of the best talent Prince Edward Island – and Canada – has to offer. It draws folks in from across the Island and around the world and this new investment will support vitally important renovations so it can continue to be a place where our country's history and culture are celebrated."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA

"As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Confederation Centre of the Arts, we acknowledge its evolution into a hub for Canada's storytelling through arts and culture. We trust that residents of Charlottetown will celebrate the transformation of the building, thanks to this investment prioritizing energy efficiency in a space where they can thrive and learn."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"The Confederation Centre has long been a cultural hub for Islanders to enjoy and we all share memories of attending musical or artistic events at this treasured facility. I am pleased to see today's announcement that will increase sustainability at the Centre and ensure it serves future generations for many years to come."

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"Many of us from across the Island and beyond have visited the Confederation Centre of the Arts for community activities, festivals and events. Today, more than ever, we recognize the importance of inclusive spaces like the Centre, where every member of our community is welcome."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

"Confederation Centre of the Arts holds tremendous value for Prince Edward Island and the country. This venue is a cornerstone for tourism and culture, attracting thousands of visitors and generating millions in economic spinoff. New spaces offer a larger stage to tell our stories, past, present and future."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"The Province is proud to be working in partnership with Confederation Centre of the Arts and the Government of Canada to revitalize arts and culture spaces that benefit PEI and Canada while improving accessibility and energy efficiency."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister of Prince Edward Island

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada and the Province of Prince Edward Island for this historic infrastructure investment into the National Cultural Leadership Institute at Confederation Centre of the Arts. Building on sixty years of artistic excellence, this investment will facilitate significant growth in programming and partnerships through the establishment of an Arts Innovation Hub for the creation of new Canadian work, an Arts Academy for training and leadership development, and the Charlottetown Forum for convening on topics of importance to all Canadians."

Steve Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer, Confederation Centre of the Arts

The federal government is contributing a total of $25 million through Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and close to $2.4 million through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) - Innovative Communities Fund (ICF). PEI is contributing $20 million , and Confederation Centre of the Arts will be contributing $16.5 million through donations.

through Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and close to through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) - Innovative Communities Fund (ICF). PEI is contributing , and Confederation Centre of the Arts will be contributing through donations. The improvements to the building are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 68.8 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by 286 tonnes annually.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

