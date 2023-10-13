YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The new Wellness and Recovery Centre in Yellowknife will be built thanks to the investment of more than $24 million from the Government of Canada. Announced by Member of Parliament Michael McLeod and Minister Julie Green, this Centre will provide a permanent home for services supporting populations experiencing homelessness, hunger, addictions and mental health challenges.

The Wellness and Recovery Centre will provide access to essential supports and a sense of belonging through cultural programming. It will also serve as a hub for health and social programs including counselling, and holistic well-being initiatives.

The Centre will integrate and simplify access to services for the vulnerable population. Funding for this facility aligns with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 18 and 21, recognizing that the federal and territorial governments need to provide services in a safe space that promotes healing.

Supporting Canada's commitment to environmental protection, the Wellness and Recovery Centre will incorporate various energy-efficient features, such as a an LED lighting system, biomass boiler and Heat Recovery Ventilator to cycle the heat throughout the building.

By investing in socially and environmentally sustainable infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of northerners and all Canadians.

"Our government's investment in the Wellness and Recovery Centre reflects our commitment to advancing reconciliation while addressing homelessness in Yellowknife. This new facility will provide essential social services in an enhanced facility that replaces the current temporary sobering centre. By offering a nurturing environment and comprehensive programs that empower individuals facing homelessness to rebuild their lives, we are supporting stronger northern communities, ensuring everyone has a safe place to call home."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The federal funding investment of more than $24 million represents a shared commitment to providing a secure, safe haven for those in need, offering access to essential services, food, shelter and a sense of belonging. I want to thank all our partners and Yellowknifers for their continued support in advancing this important work."

Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services

The Government of Canada is contributing $24,038,320 for the construction of the Wellness and Recovery Centre under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

